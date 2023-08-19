Terminal64.exe is crashing my new computer - Bad news and good news - page 3

New comment
 
Jeepack #:

So even when I reduce the load, the system is still unstable and crashing.

No corrupt files, drivers all up to date, windows updated... 

Starting to think this is faulty hardware running into errors when put under stress for long periods.

I'm currently running a torture test with Prime95 and reading the stress.txt file and it makes a lot of sense. I'll have to run this for at least 24 hours before I can tell if it finds anything though, will keep the thread up to date when I can.

What tests exactly did you do to check the memory and hardrive(s) ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:

What tests exactly did you do to check the memory and hardrive(s) ?

Now I just completed a 9.5 hours torture test on prime95 with no errors found. I was hoping to find something but nope, still nothing. Last night I tried to reduce the load on my setup by running less apps, less charts, less EA's even reducing the resolution on my monitors, and I still got a blue screen of death with:

PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA (50) Invalid system memory was referenced. This cannot be protected by try-except. Typically the address is just plain bad or it is pointing at freed memory. ...

Key : Failure.Bucket Value: AV_W_(null)_win32kbase!HANDLELOCK::vLockHandle

...

READ_ADDRESS: fffff8020eafb390: Unable to get MiVisibleState

...

PROCESS_NAME: terminal64.exe

...

MODULE_NAME: win32kbase

...

Somehome, it's always terminal64.exe in "PROCESS NAME", which is part of the reason why I'm afraid the computer shop is not going to be able to find the issue if I factory reset the computer and tell them to test the hard drive.

Today I'll open all my programs but will not use any indicators or EA's in MT5 and see if that ends up crashing as well.

Are there any other tests you recommend I try next?

 
Dominik Christian Egert #:

Usually, when it's an issue with the hardware, the effects should not be limited to one application, but also show effec
Dominik Christian Egert #:
Synrhetic tests like peime95 are not able to generate real world scenarios. You will find some issues, like bad cooling, faulty memory or alike, but for issues with iE non whql drivers, or problems with the bios, will probably not be triggered with such testing.

If the hardware is performing well with most other scenarios, and the issue is with a certain software, it will get really difficult to find the root cause.

Usually, when it's an issue with the hardware, the effects should not be limited to one application, but also show effects on the OS itself, when triggered.

Maybe Alain is right and I have a hardware issue that's hard to detect unless running a real work scenario but if you're correct, and the issue is with the software, do you have any idea how I might be able to diagnose it?
 

Next things I'm going to try:

- recreate crash without indicators or EA's on the charts

- factory reset the computer

- re-install only MT5 and test again

...I have to figure this out!

 
Jeepack #:

Next things I'm going to try:

- recreate crash without indicators or EA's on the charts

- factory reset the computer

- re-install only MT5 and test again

...I have to figure this out!


Two things. First, after a crash, always run a "chkdsk c: /f" and reboot.

Then, what terminal version are you using? Is it 3802? Or is it newer?

Can you use a Vanilla MT installation? And reproduce the problems?

When installing MT, first thing you must do really as soon as MT starts, delete the demo account from metaquotes. Make sure it does not update.

Then connect to your broker.

I suspect it's not a hardware issue, at the moment.
 
ok thanks, I'm doing that right now
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:

Two things. First, after a crash, always run a "chkdsk c: /f" and reboot.

Then, what terminal version are you using? Is it 3802? Or is it newer?

Can you use a Vanilla MT installation? And reproduce the problems?

When installing MT, first thing you must do really as soon as MT starts, delete the demo account from metaquotes. Make sure it does not update.

Then connect to your broker.

I suspect it's not a hardware issue, at the moment.
How much do you bet it's an hardware issue ?   Or OS issue but not an MT5 one.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
How much do you bet it's an hardware issue ?   Or OS issue but not an MT5 one.
I speculate it's a software issue or a faulty RAM.

That's my current guess.
 
Dominik Christian Egert #:
I speculate it's a software issue or a faulty RAM.

That's my current guess.
Loool you bet on both side...hedging is a secure strategy.
 

So I did a complete factory reset of the OS, erasing all files, then updated from win 10 to win 11, proceeded to make sure all my drivers were up to date, and installed only MT5.

I noticed that the reset and update to win 11 was very difficult, many errors, many restarts, had to fix currupted filed many times, the install failed the first attempts, etc.

So at that point I thought maybe it was the software afterall and when I successfully installed win 11 and MT5 after many struggles, I was hopeful.

But it took only 1 hour and I had another blue screen. Oh and I forgot to mention something, during the win 10 reset and win 11 update install, I had 2 or 3 blue screens as well.

So I'm pretty sure I did a complete factory reset on the software, made sure all drivers were properly installed, and I still managed to get many blue screens, including one after everything was finished after running MT5 for about an hour.

My guess would be: hardware

My conclusion: I'm pretty sure I've done everything I could have done myself and that now I should take it to the shop and have them check the hardware and replace parts under warranty to try to fix the problem.

What do you think?

123456
New comment