Indicators: Zero Lag Timer

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Zero Lag Timer:

Implementation of Zero Lag Countdown Timer.

Zero Lag Timer (Well Sort Of)

Author: William Kreider

 
Thanks For Indicator ..
Working Great ..
But There Is Any Option To Disabling Hour Count Down ?
I Mean How To Use This Indicator For Just Minutes and Second Countdown ..

Thanks :)
 

A great piece of coding and the only countdown timer I have seen that does a properly job by virtue of continuous countdown.

However, some problems exist:

  • The above image shows USDCHF, H1 with a remaining time of 01:19:20. This is obviously incorrect. The remaing time should be 00:19:20.

As many will find this countdown indicator far better than the non-continuous variety I have had a shot at correcting the above and hope it causes no offence and also stands the test of time. 

Original Code

void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   //datetime localtime;
   localtime = TimeLocal()+(TimeGMTOffset()+(60*60));
   if(ObjectFind(thisChart,"BarTimer")>=0){

Modified Code 

void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   //datetime localtime;
   localtime = TimeLocal()+(TimeGMTOffset()+((60*60)*2));
   if(ObjectFind(thisChart,"BarTimer")>=0){

 Got to discussion for file

H1 Candle

 

H4 Candle

Note: Broker time is one hour ahead of local time so the H4 candle will close at 23:00:00. The candle opened at 19:00:00. 

 

M1 Candle 

 

 
I like the clock that looks like the Windows system clock.
 
Ovo:
I like the clock that looks like the Windows system clock.
It's the Windows system clock(s)
 

Clocks used to measure indicator precision. Results may vary depending equipment.

H1 Candles:

08 + 52 seconds = 60 seconds = 1 minute → add 1 minute to total minutes.

33 + 26 seconds = 59 minutes + 1 minute = 60 minutes = 1 hour → add 1 hours to total hours.

00 + 20 = 20 hour + 1 hour = 21:00:00.

M1 Candle:

00:00:19 + 13:22:41 = 13:23:00.

 

The above fix applies only to British Summer Time and same time locations.

The below fix accommodates summer/ winter time clock adjustments and GMT offset and should solve for all locations.

See Inputs tab - Broker Time adjustment - for GMT offset. Set - Broker Time adjustment - Value to x hours ahead of GMT. If Broker Time = GMT set - Broker Time adjustment - Value to 0 (zero).

 

Have tested on separate MT4 Terminals with Broker Times at GMT, GMT+1 and GMT+3. 

xzl Countdown Timer fix a2 - does not include new bar/candle alert.

xzl Countdown Timer fix b2 - includes new bar/candle alert. 

 
All this discussion of GMT offset, timezones etc are unnecessary. All you need is local time and server time. Period.
double   round_nearest( double v, double to){   return to * MathRound(v / to); }
int               localToServer;
int OnInit(){ ... localToServer = (int)round_nearest(TimeCurrent() - TimeLocal(), 1800); ...}
void OnTimer(){
   datetime servertime  = TimeLocal() + localToServer;
   ObjectSetText(TIMER,
      TimeToStr(Time[0] + PeriodSeconds() - servertime, TIME_SECONDS),
      textSize, sFontType, fntcolor);
}
Simplified code attached.
Files:
countdown_timer.mq4  4 kb
 
Update to display days-hms (for week/monthly charts)
Files:
countdown_timer.mq4  5 kb
 

For MQL5 version, developers can use

TimeTradeServer()

instead, it was very good to have it in MQL4 also :)

I started a poll for required functions regarding Date and Time: TimeTradeServerGMTOffset() and/or GetTradeServerTimeZoneInfo()https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217145

MQL4/5 required functions: TimeTradeServerGMTOffset() or GetTradeServerTimeZoneInfo()
MQL4/5 required functions: TimeTradeServerGMTOffset() or GetTradeServerTimeZoneInfo()
  • 2017.10.10
  • www.mql5.com
Expert Advisors and Automated Trading: MQL4/5 required functions: TimeTradeServerGMTOffset() or GetTradeServerTimeZoneInfo()
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