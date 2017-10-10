Indicators: Zero Lag Timer
Working Great ..
But There Is Any Option To Disabling Hour Count Down ?
I Mean How To Use This Indicator For Just Minutes and Second Countdown ..
Thanks :)
A great piece of coding and the only countdown timer I have seen that does a properly job by virtue of continuous countdown.
However, some problems exist:
- The above image shows USDCHF, H1 with a remaining time of 01:19:20. This is obviously incorrect. The remaing time should be 00:19:20.
As many will find this countdown indicator far better than the non-continuous variety I have had a shot at correcting the above and hope it causes no offence and also stands the test of time.
Original Code
void OnTimer() { //--- //datetime localtime; localtime = TimeLocal()+(TimeGMTOffset()+(60*60)); if(ObjectFind(thisChart,"BarTimer")>=0){
Modified Code
void OnTimer() { //--- //datetime localtime; localtime = TimeLocal()+(TimeGMTOffset()+((60*60)*2)); if(ObjectFind(thisChart,"BarTimer")>=0){
H1 Candle
H4 Candle
Note: Broker time is one hour ahead of local time so the H4 candle will close at 23:00:00. The candle opened at 19:00:00.
M1 Candle
I like the clock that looks like the Windows system clock.
Clocks used to measure indicator precision. Results may vary depending equipment.
H1 Candles:
08 + 52 seconds = 60 seconds = 1 minute → add 1 minute to total minutes.
33 + 26 seconds = 59 minutes + 1 minute = 60 minutes = 1 hour → add 1 hours to total hours.
00 + 20 = 20 hour + 1 hour = 21:00:00.
M1 Candle:
00:00:19 + 13:22:41 = 13:23:00.
The above fix applies only to British Summer Time and same time locations.
The below fix accommodates summer/ winter time clock adjustments and GMT offset and should solve for all locations.
See Inputs tab - Broker Time adjustment - for GMT offset. Set - Broker Time adjustment - Value to x hours ahead of GMT. If Broker Time = GMT set - Broker Time adjustment - Value to 0 (zero).
Have tested on separate MT4 Terminals with Broker Times at GMT, GMT+1 and GMT+3.
xzl Countdown Timer fix a2 - does not include new bar/candle alert.
xzl Countdown Timer fix b2 - includes new bar/candle alert.
double round_nearest( double v, double to){ return to * MathRound(v / to); } int localToServer; int OnInit(){ ... localToServer = (int)round_nearest(TimeCurrent() - TimeLocal(), 1800); ...} void OnTimer(){ datetime servertime = TimeLocal() + localToServer; ObjectSetText(TIMER, TimeToStr(Time[0] + PeriodSeconds() - servertime, TIME_SECONDS), textSize, sFontType, fntcolor); }Simplified code attached.
For MQL5 version, developers can use
TimeTradeServer()
instead, it was very good to have it in MQL4 also :)
I started a poll for required functions regarding Date and Time: TimeTradeServerGMTOffset() and/or GetTradeServerTimeZoneInfo()https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/217145
- 2017.10.10
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Zero Lag Timer:
Author: William Kreider