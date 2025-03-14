auto trading disabled by client
There are two places to allow autotrading.
First place (to allow autotrading) is on your screenshot.
The second place (to allow autotrading) is in EA's settings/parameter.
Example -
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autotrading is not allowed (look at screenshot above) ... why? -
Because it is necessary to allow it in EA's parameter/settings:
I check those 2 places, and for now - autotrading is allowed -
So??? What was the problem?
I got the exact same here.
Hi
As was said above you need to allow automatic trading in two places: one general for whole platform on the main window (this “AutoTrading” button”) and for each strategy you need to check if the instance has allowed automatic trading (in the strategy settings window “Common tab” there has to be checked this option: “Allow Algo trading”
If both are correctly activated the EA will work automatically.
Have a nice day👍📊
Hi, I have the same problem and yes both places is checked but in the Expert tab there is the message - 2024.10.29 13:41:16.507 (NZDCAD,M5) CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.25 AUDCAD sl: 0.88113 tp: 0.91413 [auto trading disabled by client]
Algo Trading allowed on the platform, and on the Common tab in EA Slow Algo Trading checked.
Same on two platforms (ICMarkets, Vantage) with same EA. Till end of September all ok, in October all trades missed with the same message at expert tab
Any idea?
Hi, I have the same problem and yes both places is checked but in the Expert tab there is the message - 2024.10.29 13:41:16.507 (NZDCAD,M5) CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.25 AUDCAD sl: 0.88113 tp: 0.91413 [auto trading disabled by client]
Algo Trading allowed on the platform, and on the Common tab in EA Slow Algo Trading checked.
Same on two platforms (ICMarkets, Vantage) with same EA. Till end of September all ok, in October all trades missed with the same message at expert tab
Any idea?
Hi, I have the same problem and yes both places is checked but in the Expert tab there is the message - 2024.10.29 13:41:16.507 (NZDCAD,M5) CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.25 AUDCAD sl: 0.88113 tp: 0.91413 [auto trading disabled by client]
Algo Trading allowed on the platform, and on the Common tab in EA Slow Algo Trading checked.
Same on two platforms (ICMarkets, Vantage) with same EA. Till end of September all ok, in October all trades missed with the same message at expert tab
Any idea?
did anybody manage to figure it out? im having the same problem. except mine is saying it in russian
did anybody manage to figure it out? im having the same problem. except mine is saying it in russian
(EDIT: I'm not sure it's the same problem but it seems close enough.) I had a similar problem and as it turned out, mine was stopped by an invalid maximum allowed deviation (or so it seemed). I had the EA input default set to ULONG_MAX and consistently got [trade disabled] even in the strategy tester on all accounts. Switching to a smaller maximum allowed deviation in my orders (9000) made the issue vanish.
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Hi
Last night I ran my expert and it automatically traded without any problem.
But now, even when I activate auto trading, it still gives an error and does not trade I activated and deactivated it several times, but it did not work. What is the problem and how can I fix it?