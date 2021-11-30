MT5 has "ALGO Trading" as the only option?
I think - it is same.
There is one general button to allow Autotrading in the trading platform (Autotrading button in MT4 and Algo Trading button in MT5), and
there is some particular parameter in the EAs to allow Autotrading for some EA only ("Allow Live Trading" in MT4 and "Allow Algo Trading" in MT5).
I think - those parameters are same ones (just names are different only).
Yes it the same, Algo Trading and AutoTrading. I was confused as well because of the names. You can check in the toolbox under the Experts tab if the Algo Trading/Auto Trading is enabled. Meanwhile I am still waiting for my EA to place a new order. :(
Hi Folks. Wondering if anyone has any idea's how to fix this. Th "Auto Trading option is missing from the toolbar and replaced with
"an "Algo Trading" button only. When I go into tools - Options - Experts the only option is to enable or disable Algo Trading,
no option to allow live trading. I have re-installed MT5 Still the same. I downloaded MT5 with a different broker...same thing,
anyone have any Idea's, I suspect the problem is at my end but at a loss where to look.