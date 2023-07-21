I have tried everything to get e-mail working

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I cannot get the e-mail service on MT4 working!

1. I started with the usual smtp.gmail.com:465 and checked everything several times to be correct - but keep on getting error that it cannot connect.

2. I then made sure that "less secure apps" were activated - still the same error

3. Then I installed hMailServer to give an SSL service and went through all the settings according the instructions carefully - but when I "Test" nothing happens.

I have now run out of ideas. Can anybody please help?

 
Ernest Klokow: . I started with the usual smtp.gmail.com:465 a

Usual? It's been gone for more than a year.
          Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022.06)

 

I did everything as instructed.

I set up 2-step verfication in my Google account.

I generated a new app password and changed my passwords in my Google account as wellm as in the MT4 / Tools / e-mail setup.

Now I get a different message: "Mail: login to smtp.gmail.com failed"

What now??

 
Ernest Klokow #:

I did everything as instructed.

I set up 2-step verfication in my Google account.

I generated a new app password and changed my passwords in my Google account as wellm as in the MT4 / Tools / e-mail setup.

Now I get a different message: "Mail: login to smtp.gmail.com failed"

What now??

I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.

Alternatives

  • Use an alternative public SMTP service.
  • Create your own SMTP service, be it on an ISP, VPS or on your private network.
  • Use a SMTP relay or gateway, be it public or on your PC or network.
  • Use MetaTrader Mobile app Push Notifications. (The simplest and 100% effective)
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.

Alternatives

  • Use an alternative public SMTP service.
  • Create your own SMTP service, be it on an ISP, VPS or on your private network.
  • Use a SMTP relay or gateway, be it public or on your PC or network.
  • Use MetaTrader Mobile app Push Notifications. (The simplest and 100% effective)

Thank you for your response.

I actually did follow the link given by William. That is why I implemented the 2-step verification, generated a new app password, etc.

What do you think of the service from GMX?

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