I have tried everything to get e-mail working
Usual? It's been gone for more than a year.
Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022.06)
I did everything as instructed.
I set up 2-step verfication in my Google account.
I generated a new app password and changed my passwords in my Google account as wellm as in the MT4 / Tools / e-mail setup.
Now I get a different message: "Mail: login to smtp.gmail.com failed"
What now??
I did everything as instructed.
I set up 2-step verfication in my Google account.
I generated a new app password and changed my passwords in my Google account as wellm as in the MT4 / Tools / e-mail setup.
Now I get a different message: "Mail: login to smtp.gmail.com failed"
What now??
I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.
Alternatives
- Use an alternative public SMTP service.
- Create your own SMTP service, be it on an ISP, VPS or on your private network.
- Use a SMTP relay or gateway, be it public or on your PC or network.
- Use MetaTrader Mobile app Push Notifications. (The simplest and 100% effective)
I gather from your comment that you have not even deigned to look at the link provided by William.
Alternatives
- Use an alternative public SMTP service.
- Create your own SMTP service, be it on an ISP, VPS or on your private network.
- Use a SMTP relay or gateway, be it public or on your PC or network.
- Use MetaTrader Mobile app Push Notifications. (The simplest and 100% effective)
Thank you for your response.
I actually did follow the link given by William. That is why I implemented the 2-step verification, generated a new app password, etc.
What do you think of the service from GMX?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I cannot get the e-mail service on MT4 working!
1. I started with the usual smtp.gmail.com:465 and checked everything several times to be correct - but keep on getting error that it cannot connect.
2. I then made sure that "less secure apps" were activated - still the same error
3. Then I installed hMailServer to give an SSL service and went through all the settings according the instructions carefully - but when I "Test" nothing happens.
I have now run out of ideas. Can anybody please help?