Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending

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Dear Friends,

I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email.

Can you offer me any other solution for instead of smtp.gmail.com?

Thank you in advance!

[Deleted]  
Zsolt Haromszeki: Dear Friends, I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email. Can you offer me any other solution for instead of smtp.gmail.com? Thank you in advance!

There are many free SMTP relay services available on the web. Do some searching and you will find them.

Alternatively, given that you run your own website, then use the email service of your own website's ISP.

 
Zsolt Haromszeki:

Dear Friends,

I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email.

Can you offer me any other solution for instead of smtp.gmail.com?

Thank you in advance!

Hi,

I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail. 

https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB

Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.


Hope it helps.

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  • support.google.com
An app password is a 16-digit passcode that gives a non-Google app or device permission to access your Google Account. App passwords can only be used with accounts that have 2-Step Verification turned on. When to use app passwords To help keep your account secure, use 'Sign in with Google' to connect apps to your Google Account. If the app that...
 

You had more than two months to Plan.
          Planning For Google Discontinuation Of Less Secure Apps Access - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum (2022.03.13)

 
Robert Gerald Wood #:

Hi,

I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail. 

https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB

Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.


Hope it helps.

It works.

Thank you very much!

 

New app password rules


From https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255?hl=en-GB&amp;utm_source=google-account&utm_medium=profile-less-secure-apps-card

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  • support.google.com
To help keep your account secure, from  May 30, 2022 , ​​Google no longer supports the use of third-party apps or devices which ask you to sign in to your Google Account using only your username and password. Important:  This deadline does not apply to Google Workspace or Google Cloud Identity customers. The enforcement date for these customers...
 
Robert Gerald Wood #:

Hi,

I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail. 

https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB

Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.


Hope it helps.


Thankyou so much, this is sooooo helpful.

I spent hours looking for a fix but eventually gave up and now i've just stumbled into this by chance. 

That's pretty lucky!

 
Online Apperance #:

Thankyou so much, this is sooooo helpful.

I spent hours looking for a fix but eventually gave up and now i've just stumbled into this by chance. 

That's pretty lucky!

It wasn't working for me...
I decided to write a powershell script that I call from MT5 to send emails. Working like a dream, in combination with a script run as a service. In combination with another powershell script it signals all EAs to stop trading, close all trades and delete all orders 10 min before friday close, while keeping terminal and eas running until after friday close when a call to restart windows is made. This runs windows update prior to restarting. It also continuously monitors drawdown reducing a volume multiplier at various levels, increasing it through recovery. The multiplier is used to determine final trade volume. Using the email script to send me messages at every stage. I will add whatsapp at some point.

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