Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending
There are many free SMTP relay services available on the web. Do some searching and you will find them.
Alternatively, given that you run your own website, then use the email service of your own website's ISP.
Dear Friends,
I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email.
Can you offer me any other solution for instead of smtp.gmail.com?
Thank you in advance!
Hi,
I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail.
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB
Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.
Hope it helps.
- support.google.com
You had more than two months to Plan.
Planning For Google Discontinuation Of Less Secure Apps Access - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum (2022.03.13)
Hi,
I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail.
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB
Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.
Hope it helps.
It works.
Thank you very much!
From https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255?hl=en-GB&utm_source=google-account&utm_medium=profile-less-secure-apps-card
- support.google.com
Hi,
I use GMail to send emails, you just have to setup an App Password for Gmail.
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=en-GB
Once you have your app password, you setup the email in metatrader as usual, just using the app password instead of your gmail account password.
Hope it helps.
Thankyou so much, this is sooooo helpful.
I spent hours looking for a fix but eventually gave up and now i've just stumbled into this by chance.
That's pretty lucky!
Thankyou so much, this is sooooo helpful.
I spent hours looking for a fix but eventually gave up and now i've just stumbled into this by chance.
That's pretty lucky!
It wasn't working for me...
I decided to write a powershell script that I call from MT5 to send emails. Working like a dream, in combination with a script run as a service. In combination with another powershell script it signals all EAs to stop trading, close all trades and delete all orders 10 min before friday close, while keeping terminal and eas running until after friday close when a call to restart windows is made. This runs windows update prior to restarting. It also continuously monitors drawdown reducing a volume multiplier at various levels, increasing it through recovery. The multiplier is used to determine final trade volume. Using the email script to send me messages at every stage. I will add whatsapp at some point.
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Dear Friends,
I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email.
Can you offer me any other solution for instead of smtp.gmail.com?
Thank you in advance!