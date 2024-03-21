Mql5 login

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Hello.. few days ago since I cannot login to mql5 on my mt4 platform… so I can’t purchase nor download anything… I can login on website, I can login on mt5 account but not mt4.. don’t use vps, everything else has been checked as I said same pc logins on mt5 but no mt4…
Any help.??
 
Your login is oj2ad because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oj2ad
Some traders mistakely use email for login but it is mistake: email is not a login.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Your login is oj2ad because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oj2ad
Some traders mistakely use email for login but it is mistake: email is not a login.
I know… my login details are ok, since I can login to website and on mt5 but not mt4
 
oj2ad #:
I know… my login details are ok, since I can login to website and on mt5 but not mt4

Login to website and login to Community tab of Metatrader is not same with many cases.
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What to check more?
Anti-virus software (I personally had an issue with anti-virus software on my Windows 11).
It also depends on the error number in Metatrader journal (I mean: we/you can know the reason of this issue by knowing the error number).

Place to login:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Login to website and login to Community tab of Metatrader is not same with many cases.
----------------

What to check more?
Anti-virus software (I personally had an issue with anti-virus software on my Windows 11).
It also depends on the error number in Metatrader journal (I mean: we/you can know the reason of this issue by knowing the error number).

Place to login:

Done that… nothing happens… nothing to do with antivirus because same pc I can login on mt5 and site but not mt4
 
oj2ad #:
Done that… nothing happens… nothing to do with antivirus because same pc I can login on mt5 and site but not mt4

I had exact opposite situation: I could login on MT4 but could not login on MT5.
And it was my anti-virus (false alarm) - 360 Total Security.

Some people had some issue with Bitdefender anti-virus (this thread and more threads).

Bit Defender Anti-Virus Found Something in WebInstall Folder (2024.0218) - My anti-virus shows false warning about terminal Exe
Bit Defender Anti-Virus Found Something in WebInstall Folder (2024.0218) - My anti-virus shows false warning about terminal Exe
  • 2024.02.18
  • googollien
  • www.mql5.com
Today my anti-virus show a warning [gen:variant. Or i can only wait the mt4 next automatically update. And press something to be installed and so on. It may be same action for any other anti-virus software programs
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I had exact opposite situation: I could login on MT4 but could not login on MT5.
And it was my anti-virus (false alarm) - 360 Total Security.

Some people had some issue with Bitdefender anti-virus (this thread and more threads).

Either way not sure what to do
 
oj2ad #:
Either way not sure what to do
You should find the reason of that by yourself sorry.

Because we (the forum users) can help with theoretical points of view.
Because you only know what you did, how you login, place to login, your anti-virus, your Windows version, VPS or not VPS and more and more.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
You should find the reason of that by yourself sorry.

Because we (the forum users) can help with theoretical points of view.
Because you only know what you did, how you login, place to login, your anti-virus, your Windows version, VPS or not VPS and more and more.
I have no clue what else to do, so I guess I won’t buy anything on mql5 and will stay on mt5…  thanks anyway
 
oj2ad #:
I have no clue what else to do, so I guess I won’t buy anything on mql5 and will stay on mt5…  thanks anyway

Use this link to reset your password: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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