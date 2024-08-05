Not Solved! Please Help! Cannot login to MT4 mql5 community - page 3
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What?? You are not listening to what I am saying. Do you really think that if I didn't know my login info for my broker account I would be writing on this forum??? That's so absurd dude. I am trying to login TO THE MQL5 MARKETPLACE on my broker MT4 terminal. I have tried logging in via the community tab and it did not work, and yes I know what my username is.
MT4 Market tab is not place for Community tab login (I have no idea why this option exists but it is not a place for Community login).
This is Community tab (and you know that) -
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Login to MQL5 website and login to Community tab may be slightly different: we can login by email in website but in Community tab - not; it is also related to the length of the password (especially related to Community tab).
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There are many reasons why some users could not login to Community tab (I personally has "host file" issue).
So, look at the links below to find your issue and about how to fix it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error Message - "MQL5.Community: Authorization Failed"
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.05 06:49
I collected all possible reasons of this issue in one blog post so you can find/select your reason and some description about how you can fix it:
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More: