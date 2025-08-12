Custom symbol data still even after deleting from the list. - page 2
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MT5\MQL5\Profiles\Tester\Symbols\ directory.
Delete this folder.
...
Well, it's advertising, you may have your post deleted by the moderator and if you repeat the mistakes that don't follow the rules on the forum, you may have your account deleted, that's my sincere advice
Well, it's advertising, you may have your post deleted by the moderator and if you repeat the mistakes that don't follow the rules on the forum, you may have your account deleted, that's my sincere advice
Delete this folder.
Sure, will do. What process created the file in the first place?
Sure, will do. What process created the file in the first place?
This.
This.
Ah I see. Thanks. I thought that just brought up the symbol manager.
Ah I see. Thanks. I thought that just brought up the symbol manager.
Me again!
Having read up and listened to your helpful comments and recommendations on why I was getting unexpected results I thought I had solved the problem by deleting the symbol profile here as suggested
...\MT5\MQL5\Profiles\Tester\Symbols
Reading up more on the tester profile I realised that I should be able to specify the spread value in the symbol profile, which should override the spread data for the symbol. This would be beneficial and save a lot of time having to modify the input tickstory data. So I started doing a test and selected different spread value, ran the test and stored the output file. I then realised that I had made a mistake in specifying the spread so changed it, and re ran the test. I'm getting similar behaviour to before where it must be referencing a previously stored profile or cache file. I then tried deleting all tester cache files here ...MT5\Tester\cache but getting the same "incorrect" data from the first time I ran.
Are there any other files I should be deleting? If possible I'd like to turn of caching all together in this instance as it seems liable to errors.
So in summary this is what I have done:
Any ideas? It seems like I'm not deleting all of the cached files?
Cheers,
Ed
If you change the data of a custom symbol that was previously used in the tester, then you need to delete its old data by deleting these two folders.
I've tried this but no luck so far.
I see there is also data here,
should I be deleting this too?
I've tried this but no luck so far.
I see there is also data here,
should I be deleting this too?
I don't have versions.
C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<TERMINAL-ID>\bases\<BROKER>\history
C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\