Custom symbol data still even after deleting from the list. - page 2

New comment
 
EdFuk #:

MT5\MQL5\Profiles\Tester\Symbols\ directory.

Delete this folder.

 
Jenny Uni #:
...

 

Well, it's advertising, you may have your post deleted by the moderator and if you repeat the mistakes that don't follow the rules on the forum, you may have your account deleted, that's my sincere advice

 
Dao Thi Thanh Nguyet #:

Well, it's advertising, you may have your post deleted by the moderator and if you repeat the mistakes that don't follow the rules on the forum, you may have your account deleted, that's my sincere advice

Thanks.
 
fxsaber #:

Delete this folder.

Sure, will do. What process created the file in the first place?

 
EdFuk #:

Sure, will do. What process created the file in the first place?

This.

 
fxsaber #:

This.

Ah I see. Thanks. I thought that just brought up the symbol manager.

 
EdFuk #:

Ah I see. Thanks. I thought that just brought up the symbol manager.

 Me again!

Having read up and listened to your helpful comments and recommendations on why I was getting unexpected results I thought I had solved the problem by deleting the symbol profile here as suggested

...\MT5\MQL5\Profiles\Tester\Symbols


Reading up more on the tester profile I realised that I should be able to specify the spread value in the symbol profile, which should override the spread data for the symbol. This would be beneficial and save a lot of time having to modify the input tickstory data. So I started doing a test and selected different spread value, ran the test and stored the output file. I then realised that I had made a mistake in specifying the spread so changed it, and re ran the test. I'm getting similar behaviour to before where it must be referencing a previously stored profile or cache file. I then tried deleting all tester cache files here ...MT5\Tester\cache but getting the same "incorrect" data from the first time I ran.

Are there any other files I should be deleting? If possible I'd like to turn of caching all together in this instance as it seems liable to errors.


So in summary this is what I have done:

  1. Create a custom symbol based on AUDCHF called AUDCHF.custom
  2. Import 1min OHLC bar data with floating spread.
  3. Run test using strategy tester. one of the EA parameters is the deal data output file name. I specified this as "Open Prices spread=floating"
  4. Click on test symbol parameters and change spread to 24 (which was incorrect, I was meant to specify 1, don't ask!)
  5. Change name of output file in EA to  "Open Prices spread=1"
  6. Realised I'd specified spread incorrectly so went back to the test symbol parameters and changed spread to 1.
  7. re ran the test and the results are not using a spread of 1.
Note - I made sure the symbol profile had the correct spread in between each run.


Any ideas? It seems like I'm not deleting all of the cached files?


Cheers,

Ed

 
fxsaber #:

If you change the data of a custom symbol that was previously used in the tester, then you need to delete its old data by deleting these two folders.

I've tried this but no luck so far.

I see there is also data here,

MT5\Bases\Custom\history
MT5\Bases\Custom\ticks

should I be deleting this too?

 
EdFuk #:

I've tried this but no luck so far.

I see there is also data here,

should I be deleting this too?

I don't have versions.

 
Interesting discussion! I just had the same problem: after deleting a custom symbol and creating it again under the same name – but this time with different data – the Backtester still used the old data. This is dangerous if you accidentally reuse a name.
I looked into the matter and believe I found the following:

When deleting a symbol, it’s important to also remove the “leftovers” in these two directories:

C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\<TERMINAL-ID>\bases\<BROKER>\history

C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<TERMINAL-ID>\bases\<BROKER>\history


However, this alone apparently doesn’t always solve the issue. If you have also created a custom symbol with the same name under a different broker, the data may be pulled from there as well – or the Backtester may still have some internal links pointing to that symbol.
Therefore, it makes sense to search for the symbol name at this level:

C:\Users\<USER>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\


and delete everything found there related to it.
12
New comment