Should I be able to do this in the strategy tester?
This custom symbol's setting seems ineffective on "Open prices only" mode.
I don't know if it's expected behaviour or a bug.
Alain Verleyen #:
I don't know if it's expected behaviour or a bug.
This custom symbol's setting seems ineffective on "Open prices only" mode.
I don't know if it's expected behaviour or a bug.
Ahh! That’s a shame. I will just have to import the data with constant spread, that seems to work consistently now.
Thanks.
Alain Verleyen #:It was a bug and it has been fixed. Will be available in next public beta.
I don't know if it's expected behaviour or a bug.
This custom symbol's setting seems ineffective on "Open prices only" mode.
I don't know if it's expected behaviour or a bug.
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Hi,
Should I be able to do this?
1) Create custom symbol and import 1min OHLC bar data. This includes spread values (max value from any tick in bar interval)
2) go to the tester settings
3) Change the spread to a value (1 here)
4) Save the profile
5) Run the test
6) repeat 3) and 4) for different spread values
I have done this but it keeps giving the same results, i.e. results using floating spread.
Many thanks,
Ed