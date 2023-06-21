custom indicator color, not working
iCustom
Thanks,
1)
I have added this code:
if(handle_iMA_First==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); }
And I get
Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol BTCUSD/PERIOD_H1, error code 4802
Always show all relevant code. What you have shown is insufficient and incomplete to be able to analyse the issue.
Please note the following from the documentation:
name
[in] Custom indicator name. If the name starts with the reverse slash '\', the EX5 indicator file is searched for relative to the MQL5\Indicators indicator root directory. Thus, when calling iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "\FirstIndicator"...), the indicator is downloaded as MQL5\Indicators\FirstIndicator.ex5. If the path contains no file, the error 4802 (ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE) occurs.
the error 4802 (ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE) occurs.
Full code:
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> int OnInit() { handle_iMA_First=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"Custom Moving Average Input Color",21,0,MODE_SMMA,clrYellow, PRICE_CLOSE); Print(handle_iMA_First); if(handle_iMA_First==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,handle_iMA_First); return 0; } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { }
So instead of "Custom Moving Average Input Color" I should put a real indicator that exists in MQL5/indicators... will try this, thanks!
Why do you ask for help and then ignore the advise?
William Roeder #: Your indicator has four (4) parameters, your iCustom passes five (5).
No, you should use the intended Indicator (compiled), placed it in the correct location.
Why do you ask for help and then ignore the advise?
No, you should use the intended Indicator (compiled), placed it in the correct location.
My EA:
int OnInit() { handle_iMA_First=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"CustomSMA",200, clrRed); ChartIndicatorAdd(0,0,handle_iMA_First); }
The indicator called "CustomSMA" and placed in the indicator folder:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Aymeric" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_label1 "SMA" #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 4 input int InpMAPeriod; input color indicator_color; ENUM_MA_METHOD MAMode = MODE_SMMA; double Buffer[]; int MaxPeriod; int Handle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA); MaxPeriod = (int)(InpMAPeriod); Handle = iMA(Symbol(), Period(), InpMAPeriod, 0, MAMode, PRICE_CLOSE); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason){ if(Handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(Handle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- if (IsStopped()) return(0); if (rates_total<MaxPeriod) return(0); // check that we have enough bars available to calculate the MAs // check that the moving averages have all been calculated if(BarsCalculated(Handle)<rates_total) return(0); int copyBars = 0; if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) { copyBars = rates_total; } else { copyBars = rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0) copyBars++; } if (IsStopped()) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Handle, 0, 0, copyBars, Buffer) <= 0) return(0); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
When I attach the EA to the chart I get:
So, apparently the custom indicator does not take into account the color passed to iCustom function (ClrRed)
Regards
Correct. The Indicator code you have shown ignores the parameter "indicator_color". The parameter is never used elsewhere in the code. You will need to fix it.
To set the colour of a plot in an indicator, you need to use the PlotIndexSetInteger function ...
PlotIndexSetInteger( plot_index, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, indicator_color ); // Drawing Colour
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Hi,
I want to have a Custom moving average with a specific color, following this post https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19864 I have done the following:
But nothing on the chart..
Any idea?
Regards