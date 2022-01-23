MAC M1 No Backtest in MT5
Trade2222:
MAC M1 No Backtest in MT5
what is the Problem?
use any one M1 Parallel Desktop and windows 10? same problem is in Windows 11
I do have an M1 Mac and Windows 11 running on Parallels Desktop.
So I tested it after reading your message, and my backtests ran as expected.
There is no difference to an MT5 terminal on my Windows workstation.
So if it doesn't work on your side, I suggest checking your testers Journal tab for possible error messages.
If a test has been terminated, you'll find the reason listed there.
Best regards
Daniel
