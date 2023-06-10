Buggy MathFloor() ?
Printing all double values with more precisions we can see that division using double values in MQL delivers wrong result, that leads MathFloor() to deliver wrong result.
PrintFormat("*** MQL5 Build: %d", __MQL5BUILD__); PrintFormat("*** %s: Ticksize: %.16f ::: Price: %.16f", _Symbol, ticksize, price); PrintFormat("*** Price: %.16f / %.16f => %.16f (%.16f ; %.16f)", price, ticksize, normalized, floored, MathFloor(normalized)); PrintFormat("*** %.16f == %.16f => %s [delta= %.16f]", normalized, floored, equal?"EQUAL":"DIFFER", delta);
Further update as "solution" (or workaround ?):
Later I found following article (it's for MT4 but I guess it applies for MT5 also).
As a note to myself too, NormalizeDouble() is our friend.
IMHO, working with doubles seems too buggy and too dangerous to take it as granted in MQL, thus always use NormalizeDouble() and be aware of the in-precision built-in.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1561
- www.mql5.com
There are no bugs in MathFloor, MQL5 or math calculations.
Accuracy of the float/double numbers is the common issue for all computer languages/processors.
Root of the mistake:
Agree, except nowadays one would expect that "simple" division with low precision doubles, should be correctly calculated.
1.24579 / 0.00001 would be correctly calculated by any cheap calculator nowadays.
Fpr (20.0 / 7.0) * 7.0, I have seen calculators that failed to calculate correctly ;)
Anyway, thanks for the confirmation.
-
Floating point has an infinite number of decimals, it's you were not understanding floating point and that some numbers can't be represented exactly. (like 1/10.)
Double-precision floating-point format - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
See also The == operand. - MQL4 programming forum (2013)
-
double normalized = price / ticksize; // it's NOT NORMALIZED!
The result is 124578.9999999999854481, then you floor from that. You should have rounded to the nearest int.
Floor(const double value, const double step);
From my "Math Utils" library: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20822
#include <math_utils.mqh> void OnStart(void) { double price = 1.24579; double ticksize = 0.00001; Print( MathFloor(price / ticksize) * ticksize ); Print( Floor(price, ticksize) ); // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20822 } // 1.24578 // 1.24579
Edit:
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Simple code but might have big impact on your trading results.
MathFloor() delivers wrong result.
Result: