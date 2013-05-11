Bugs in MQL 5 for double value and NormalizeDouble function
Please use SRC button when you are posting code.
Why do you think it should only print 4 decimals ?
Please use SRC button when you are posting code.
Why do you think it should only print 4 decimals ?
Hi,
I use the NormalizeDouble function to change the bb's accuracy to 4 decimal points. You can see from the image result that most of the bb are 4 decimal points except few are not. Indeed, the printing of the bb of more than 4 decimal is not what I concern. I am more concern that the value of bb has been changed from 0.9512 to 0.95120000000001. This has caused the program bugs if I use bb for if statement.
Regards,
Toyogo
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I use the NormalizeDouble function to change the bb's accuracy to 4 decimal points. You can see from the image result that most of the bb are 4 decimal points except few are not. Indeed, the printing of the bb of more than 4 decimal is not what I concern. I am more concern that the value of bb has been changed from 0.9512 to 0.95120000000001. This has caused the program bugs if I use bb for if statement.
Regards,
Toyogo
This is definitively not a bug. Read the documentation of Print().
Data of double type are shown with the accuracy of up to 16 digits after a decimal point.
What is true for one language isn't necessarily true for another, in MQL4 Print only output double with 4 decimals.
You have also to be aware of what is a double.
Hi,
I use the NormalizeDouble function to change the bb's accuracy to 4 decimal points. You can see from the image result that most of the bb are 4 decimal points except few are not. Indeed, the printing of the bb of more than 4 decimal is not what I concern. I am more concern that the value of bb has been changed from 0.9512 to 0.95120000000001. This has caused the program bugs if I use bb for if statement.
This is the normal behaviour of doubles, not just in mql5 or mql5 . . . you should read this Can price != price ? and this floating point numbers and this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11387/page9
Hi,
If this is a normal bevaviour of doubles, what is a work-around? I assign a variable aa = 0.9520 + 0.0001 but it stored as aa=0.952099999999998, I applied bb = NormalizeDouble(aa), it stored as bb=0.95210000000000001. How to make bb = 0.9521?
Regards.
Toyogo
double bb; double aa = 0.9500; Print("aa:",aa); for (int x=0; x<100; x++) { aa = aa + 0.0001; bb = NormalizeDouble(aa,4); if (bb <= 0.9512) { Print("here --> aa:",aa," bb:",bb," cc:",DoubleToString(bb,4)); } else { Print("aa:",aa," bb:",bb," cc:",DoubleToString(bb,4)); } }
Nothing wrong with NormalizeDouble - it is "Print".
Hi,
If this is a normal bevaviour of doubles, what is a work-around? I assign a variable aa = 0.9520 + 0.0001 but it stored as aa=0.952099999999998, I applied bb = NormalizeDouble(aa), it stored as bb=0.95210000000000001. How to make bb = 0.9521?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
The following is a simple program to print the double value after normalized, it should give ONLY 4 decimal points but it is not. (see result image)
Instead of the value 0.9512, the value becomes 0.95120000000001, it will cause the program bugs if I use bb for if statement. Pls advise if that is the bugs in MQL 5. The same program has no problem at all in MQL 4.
Regards,
Toyogo