MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023 - page 4

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now... seem back online... maybe a problem with a broker server side update?
 
Elia Baragiola #:
Negative on windows 2016 can't connect to any server. On 2019 can connect but with n/a ping
.. if you want pm me i can help you with the debug

MT5 build 3800 on Windows server 2012 - worked yesterday and working now with not a problem at all - connected with trading accounts and to MQL5 by Community tab:


 
MT5 was updated to the build 3802 now, and same: no problem at all for Windows server 2012.
 

And no problem for Windows 10 too (just a suggestion from MT5 to upgrade Windows 10):

 
MetaQuotes #:
Could you provide IP addresses of your VPS servers, please?

Works also for me again since today without any changes from my side. Thank you for doing some magic in the background.

Would be nice to know what was done that in the case this happens again we can point into the right direction.

 

I'm running into this same issue on my hyper-v virtual machine. Also fail to search any broker or connect to any network.

I have no problem connecting to account from outside of the virtual machine. I have tried to update windows, disable firewall/antivirus but nothing worked. Help is much appreciated!

Connection lost

 
Vu Cao #:

I'm running into this same issue on my hyper-v virtual machine. Also fail to search any broker or connect to any network.

I have no problem connecting to account from outside of the virtual machine. I have tried to update windows, disable firewall/antivirus but nothing worked. Help is much appreciated!


My VM is using a different IP address than the host server, but same subnet. I have seen in another post a user said that his MT5 terminal was able to connect after changing his IP and subnet. In my case that is not possible for me. Any MQL staff please help!
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