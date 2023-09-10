MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023 - page 3
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MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:
Could you provide IP addresses of your VPS servers, please?
Hi i cant post here for security reasons, can you contact me via PM? I tried to contact you but doesnt show the option
MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:
MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:
I can asure that for windows server 2022 doesnt work the last build, i have 2022 and always worked the updates until yesterdays update
MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:
I can asure that for windows server 2022 doesnt work the last build, i have 2022 and always worked the updates until yesterdays update
Can you check which TLS version is running ? Just to confirm this is the issue. I used my browser to check it :
Just an idea.
my windows server 2016
my windows server 2016
Ok so it seems the issue is not related to TLS.
Did you try with MT5 build 3661 ?
I don't think using the browser is a good idea to verify which TLS version is used by the operating system. Many browsers use their own TLS/SSL implementations irrespective of what the OS has implemented.
Here is a better way to verify it ...
The following information may also be helpful ... Windows and Supported TLS Versions
Ok so it seems the issue is not related to TLS.
Did you try with MT5 build 3661 ?