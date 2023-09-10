MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023 - page 3

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MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:

  • Windows 7/8
  • Windows 10/11
  • Windows 2012/2016/2019/2022

 
MetaQuotes #:
Could you provide IP addresses of your VPS servers, please?

Hi i cant post here for security reasons, can you contact me via PM? I tried to contact you but doesnt show the option

 
MetaQuotes #:

MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:

  • Windows 7/8
  • Windows 10/11
  • Windows 2012/2016/2019/2022

Negative on windows 2016 can't connect to any server. On 2019 can connect but with n/a ping
.. if you want pm me i can help you with the debug
 
MetaQuotes #:

MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:

  • Windows 7/8
  • Windows 10/11
  • Windows 2012/2016/2019/2022

I can asure that for windows server 2022 doesnt work the last build, i have 2022 and always worked the updates until yesterdays update

 
MetaQuotes #:

MetaTrader 5 build 3800 works great and tested on:

  • Windows 7/8
  • Windows 10/11
  • Windows 2012/2016/2019/2022

Would it be possible to output more information in the Journal log when the connection to the server "is lost" ? At least they could be sure this is a TLS issue.
 
Joshep The Trader #:

I can asure that for windows server 2022 doesnt work the last build, i have 2022 and always worked the updates until yesterdays update

Can you check which TLS version is running ? Just to confirm this is the issue. I used my browser to check it :

Just an idea.

 

my windows server 2016

 
Elia Baragiola #:

my windows server 2016

Ok so it seems the issue is not related to TLS.

Did you try with MT5 build 3661 ?

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: Ok so it seems the issue is not related to TLS. Did you try with MT5 build 3661 ?

I don't think using the browser is a good idea to verify which TLS version is used by the operating system. Many browsers use their own TLS/SSL implementations irrespective of what the OS has implemented.

Here is a better way to verify it ...

The following information may also be helpful ... Windows and Supported TLS Versions

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Ok so it seems the issue is not related to TLS.

Did you try with MT5 build 3661 ?

3661 works...
The problem appear only with 3800
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