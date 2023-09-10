MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023 - page 2

New comment
[Deleted]  
Elia Baragiola #: Mmmh guys is a serious problem... All windows server 2016 now didn't work... 

I don't know if this will help, but have tried enabling TLS 1.2 ?

 
Elia Baragiola #:
How can I roll back and block the update ?

By copying the exe files. Please do a search, it has been discussed numerous time on the forum.

You don't need and can't block the update, just don't update.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

I don't know if this will help, but have tried enabling TLS 1.2 ?

Yes... Nothing change..
Ok I can override the .exe but the next time I will restart MT5 the versione change....
 
Elia Baragiola #:
Yes... Nothing change..
Ok I can override the .exe but the next time I will restart MT5 the versione change....
So don't restart it.
 
Hi im having the same issue yesterday, im using windows server 2022, since the update all my terminal stop working, the terminal login in the mql5 comunnity but lost connection with the brokers, i tested with 4 different brokers and the same behaviour
 

Some additional information: Since the day has changed from 7th of June to 8 of June midnight (GMT+2 broker time) all the open charts did not get any new chart data. So since then no connection to any server anymore at the same time.

At this time not all my meta trader instances were updated to the new version. But once they were restarted they could also not open again the connection to the broker.

I think it is somehow connected to the release of the new version, but not sure if it is really the version itself. Maybe they changed also something in their server infrastructure, for example they drop since midnight all TLS 1.0 connections.

My broker said, that he cannot see my logins, so it I think it must be the layer before which could be the TLS connection. Could be also some firewall from them, but I don't think so because I started with openssl some connection to the server and it answered something. But not sure if it was the right server and what the answer means.

I also had some old installations and started them, but they were also unable to connect, so I think a rollback will not work.

One of my brokers told me that he can login with windows server 2016. Not sure if they really tested it. I can also login on my Windows Server 2022. So I think it is releated to some setting needed on the server after changes metaquotes have done.

 
Meanwhile build 3802 is out, but has NOT fixed the issue for me.
 
ChristophKoe #:
Meanwhile build 3802 is out, but has NOT fixed the issue for me.
Confirm... Still didn't work on 2016.
I have buy a new 2019 Vps, connection works but no ping.... 
 

I updated to the last beta version too but doesnt work yet

beta

 
Could you provide IP addresses of your VPS servers, please?
1234
New comment