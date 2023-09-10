MT5 cannot connect to the server after update build 3800 from June 08th 2023 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know if this will help, but have tried enabling TLS 1.2 ?
How can I roll back and block the update ?
By copying the exe files. Please do a search, it has been discussed numerous time on the forum.
You don't need and can't block the update, just don't update.
I don't know if this will help, but have tried enabling TLS 1.2 ?
Yes... Nothing change..
Some additional information: Since the day has changed from 7th of June to 8 of June midnight (GMT+2 broker time) all the open charts did not get any new chart data. So since then no connection to any server anymore at the same time.
At this time not all my meta trader instances were updated to the new version. But once they were restarted they could also not open again the connection to the broker.
I think it is somehow connected to the release of the new version, but not sure if it is really the version itself. Maybe they changed also something in their server infrastructure, for example they drop since midnight all TLS 1.0 connections.
My broker said, that he cannot see my logins, so it I think it must be the layer before which could be the TLS connection. Could be also some firewall from them, but I don't think so because I started with openssl some connection to the server and it answered something. But not sure if it was the right server and what the answer means.
I also had some old installations and started them, but they were also unable to connect, so I think a rollback will not work.
One of my brokers told me that he can login with windows server 2016. Not sure if they really tested it. I can also login on my Windows Server 2022. So I think it is releated to some setting needed on the server after changes metaquotes have done.
Meanwhile build 3802 is out, but has NOT fixed the issue for me.
I updated to the last beta version too but doesnt work yet