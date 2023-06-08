how can i change my VPS from AMSTERDAM to CHICAGO Location??

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Hi there,

i want to chage my VPS from AMTERDAM to CHICAGO location?

Also when i shut down my PC, my VPS also shuts down?? Or means, when i click on it, it deletes all my Indicators who are on it??

Files:
2023-06-07_2123.png  109 kb
 

Is it a MQ vps or a third party?

In case of a MQ check this:

    https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps ( especially the video: ) or
    https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_terminal
    https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994
    Migrate the terminal to the VPS acc. to the articles from above.
    Check the logs locally and on the VPS (the articles tells you how: "After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it."), Expert and Journal (Main)!!

Finally here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

try:


How to rent a virtual private server for forex trading - VPS for MetaTrader 4/5
How to rent a virtual private server for forex trading - VPS for MetaTrader 4/5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader VPS for forex trading can be rented and managed straight from the platform in just a couple of clicks
 
rudolfo007 #:

RE CAN I CHOOSWE THE VPS LOCATION ?

Don't shout.

You can change the server here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


[Deleted]  

Please don't post the same topic multiple times. Post only once and in a relevant thread or forum section.

 

ts a MQ5 VPS server.

thanks for the fast response!!

Cheers from DR

Rudolf

 

 hi there,i went directly to my MQ VPS login and wante to change the SERVER LOCATION like you showed me on your message!!

But i cant find the SETTINGS BUTTON to do so??

Lost here,

help appreciated

[Deleted]  
rudolfo007 #: hi there,i went directly to my MQ VPS login and wante to change the SERVER LOCATION like you showed me on your message!! But i cant find the SETTINGS BUTTON to do so?? Lost here, help appreciated
Did you try hovering your mouse over that line?
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