Change VPS location
Dear helper ,
Can I get A VPS closer to my signal server?
If Yes , how can I change it?
You change your MQ5 VP server here, whether will be closer to your server, I don't know.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I changed my server location from London to New York, now it's much slower. - yikes.
How to I change it back?
Looks like you can only do this once or there is a wait time?
The change server prompt is gone.
You change your MQ5 VP server here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Agreed,
But, once you change the server there is no going back, that
"change server" prompt disappears from the drop-down.
Does anyone know when it will return?
No, this is not true, if you started your new server and synchronized/migrated at least once, you can use the Change Server option again.
Hi Eleni,
Thanks for helping me here. 8-)
This is what I have tried so far,
- cleared my cookies
-tried a different browser
-turned my VPS off and back on with migration five times
- logged out and back into Mql5.com
-tried logging out of my broker and back in
-closed and reopened my terminal
Here is a picture that my 'change server' is truly gone
I haven't seen that before, I've changed server 3 times in a day and I had no problem, so I suggest you to wait and try again tomorrow.
Waiting a day worked!!
Looks like we get one server move per day.
cheers
