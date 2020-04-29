Change VPS location

Dear helper ,

Can I get A VPS closer to my signal server? 

If Yes , how can I change it?

 
You change your MQ5 VP server here, whether will be closer to your server, I don't know.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Information from MetaQuotes about ping (how to find the server to be closer to your broker's server) -
post #102
 

I changed my server location from London to New York, now it's much slower.  - yikes.


How to I change it back? 

Looks like you can only do this once or there is a wait time?

The change server prompt is gone. 

 
You change your MQ5 VP server here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

Agreed,

But, once you change the server there is no going back, that 

"change server" prompt disappears from the drop-down.


Does anyone know when it will return?

 
No, this is not true, if you started your new server and synchronized/migrated at least once, you can use the Change Server option again.

 

Hi Eleni,


Thanks for helping me here. 8-)


This is what I have tried so far, 

- cleared my cookies

-tried a different browser

-turned my VPS off and back on with migration five times

- logged out and back into Mql5.com

-tried logging out of my broker and back in

-closed and reopened my terminal


Here is a picture that my 'change server' is truly gone

gone

 
I haven't seen that before, I've changed server 3 times in a day and I had no problem, so I suggest you to wait and try again tomorrow.

 

Waiting a day worked!!


Looks like we get one server move per day. 


cheers

