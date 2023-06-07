Tester output wrong profit results

New comment
 

Hi I created a multi currency EA to work with 3 default symbols. At first the EA was working just fine until I added a 4th symbols and hell broke loose. So the issue is calculation of profits int he tester the values are just wrong. even when working with the 3 default symbols. I fail to understand the issue because when i run the EA on live market, profits calculations are right. please see attached pictures.

in the tester for step index  profits are correct base on current price, open price and volume but wrong for profits for the volatility 25/50. if the issue is the code shouldn't there be some kind of consistency? where I get all crazy values.

live trade tester results

[Subject edited by moderator to remove ALLCAPS]

MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You have just registered and most likely you have questions such as, "How do I insert a picture to my a message?" "How do I format my MQL5 source code?" "Where are my personal messages kept?" You may have many other questions. In this article, we have prepared some hands-on tips that will help you get accustomed in MQL5.community and take full advantage of its available features.
 

after downloading a new mt5, the tester works fine even with 5 symbols. If anyone has a solution to my problem or at least a reason why it happened, I will much much appreciate thankyou

new mt5

 
James Kirika Wanjiru #: If anyone has a solution to my problem or at least a reason why it happened,

  1. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

    We can't see your broken code.

    How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
    Questions Not To Ask
              My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.

    It is almost always your code.

  2. On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)

    On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
              Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
              Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
              Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
              SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

  3. Don't try to use any price (or indicator) or server related functions in OnInit (or on load or in OnTimer before you've received a tick), as there may be no connection/chart yet:
    1. Terminal starts.
    2. Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
    3. OnInit is called.
    4. For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
    5. Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
    6. New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
    7. A new tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.
 
William Roeder #:

  1. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

    We can't see your broken code.

    How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
    Questions Not To Ask
              My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.

    It is almost always your code.

  2. On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)

    On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
              Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
              Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
              Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
              SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

  3. Don't try to use any price (or indicator) or server related functions in OnInit (or on load or in OnTimer before you've received a tick), as there may be no connection/chart yet:
    1. Terminal starts.
    2. Indicators/EAs are loaded. Static and globally declared variables are initialized. (Do not depend on a specific order.)
    3. OnInit is called.
    4. For indicators OnCalculate is called with any existing history.
    5. Human may have to enter password, connection to server begins.
    6. New history is received, OnCalculate called again.
    7. A new tick is received, OnCalculate/OnTick is called. Now TickValue, TimeCurrent, account information and prices are valid.

Thank you for your response.

Any one else with helpful info kindly pitch in.

New comment