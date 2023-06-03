Purchased EA not available on market

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Hi, I have recently purchased an EA and have been using it for a few weeks. I double check the EA page to check for update and found it is not available anymore. 

I wonder what do I do if I want to install this EA to other computer please? Can I download it from the  market somehow? Or can I copy the EA from the MT5 folder and paste it to the MT5 folder on the new computer?

Thanks in advance.
[Deleted]  
alexlmlo: Hi, I have recently purchased an EA and have been using it for a few weeks. I double check the EA page to check for update and found it is not available anymore. I wonder what do I do if I want to install this EA to other computer please? Can I download it from the  market somehow? Or can I copy the EA from the MT5 folder and paste it to the MT5 folder on the new computer? Thanks in advance.

In MetaTrader 5, in the Navigator panel click on "Market → My Purchases" and you will find it there.

On your new installation, simply download and activate it from there.

Make sure to have previously set your MQL5 Community account credentials in your MetaTrader Options.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

In MetaTrader 5, in the Navigator panel click on "Market → My Purchases" and you will find it there.

On your new installation, simply download and activate it from there.

Make sure to have previously set your MQL5 Community account credentials in your MetaTrader Options.

Thanks for your comment. I have navigated to that part of site and found the EA I have purchased, however when I clicked into it, it open the same page telling me the EA is not available. 

Is there anyway I can get the EA download somewhere on this site please?

Many thanks.
[Deleted]  
alexlmlo #: Thanks for your comment. I have navigated to that part of site and found the EA I have purchased, however when I clicked into it, it open the same page telling me the EA is not available. Is there anyway I can get the EA download somewhere on this site please? Many thanks.

Unfortunately, I don't have any MT5 purchases in such a condition to be able to offer more assistance.

Hopefully @Eleni Anna Branou will see this thread and offer you more advice.

EDIT: You can also try going to your profile here on the website, and on the left menu panel click on "Purchases". That should how you a list of your purchases and the number of activations.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Unfortunately, I don't have any MT5 purchases in such a condition to be able to offer more assistance.

Hopefully @Eleni Anna Branou will see this thread and offer you more advice.

EDIT: You can also try going to your profile here on the website, and on the left menu panel click on "Purchases". That should how you a list of your purchases and the number of activations.

Thanks for your help. This EA is shown in the purchase page, it also shows how many activations left, but still cannot install it on a MT5 terminal without the actual product page unfortunately.

Many thanks for your response anyway.
 
alexlmlo #:
Thanks for your help. This EA is shown in the purchase page, it also shows how many activations left, but still cannot install it on a MT5 terminal without the actual product page unfortunately.

Many thanks for your response anyway.

You can still install this EA, even if it has been removed from the Market.

Go to the Navigator window, click the Market option, then My Purchases and you will see the EA on the window that will open on the right.

Click the Install buton and the EA will be installed in your MT5 terminal.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can still install this EA, even if it has been removed from the Market.

Go to the Navigator window, click the Market option, then My Purchases and you will see the EA on the window that will open on the right.

Click the Install buton and the EA will be installed in your MT5 terminal.



Excellent!! I will try that later. Many thanks for your help!
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