Cannot Install Indicator on MT5

Hi,

I purchased an indicator for MT5.

When I click on Install On Terminal

It then asks to pay for it again?

Help appreciated


Thanks



 

If you purchased the indicator from MQL5 Market and if your money already came to MQL5 Market so you will see your indicator here in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/freddiehay/market

And you can go to Navigator - My Purchases to install this indicator:

And do not forget to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is freddiehay; do not use your email for login)

 

MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community >> freddiehay login + MQL5 account password.

Don't use your EMAIL to login into your MQL5 account!

