Cannot Install Indicator on MT5
If you purchased the indicator from MQL5 Market and if your money already came to MQL5 Market so you will see your indicator here in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/freddiehay/market
And you can go to Navigator - My Purchases to install this indicator:
And do not forget to fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is freddiehay; do not use your email for login)
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
- www.mql5.com
Logging in to MQL5.com website
MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community >> freddiehay login + MQL5 account password.
Don't use your EMAIL to login into your MQL5 account!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
I purchased an indicator for MT5.
When I click on Install On Terminal
It then asks to pay for it again?
Help appreciated
Thanks