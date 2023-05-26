Strategy tester no history on the simulation
First, don't write in capital letters, its rude.
Secondly, try to rescan the datacenter at the bottom right of your terminal and then try again, choose another datacenter manually.
Finally, if that doesn't work, try again later or tomorrow, sometimes brokers are doing maintenance in their data centers and the history download doesn't work.
DOES ANYONE KNOW HOW TO FIX THIS?
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Don't SHOUT at us, that is very RUDE!
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
Fix your broken code. Use the debugger or print out your variables, including _LastError and prices and find out why. Do you really expect us to debug your code for you?
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
Error Handling and Logging in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2015)
Tracing, Debugging and Structural Analysis of Source Code - MQL5 Articles (2011)
Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator - MQL5 Articles (2010)
First, don't write in capital letters, its rude.
I used this tool to edit the OP.
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Does anyone know how to fix this?