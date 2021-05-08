Comment column in History tab of MT5

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Do anyone know how to show the Comment column in History tab of MT5 ?

Thank you.

 
budiali :

Do anyone know how to show the Comment column in History tab of MT5 ?

Thank you.


Right click on history - Columns - Comments


 

Ok, but in my MT5 from ICMarket, when I Right click on history - Columns , there is no choice for "Comment"

History tab of MT5

 
You have to look at orders or deals to get it, not positions.
 

Can anyone tell me what the "Change" column on the MT5 History tab shows?  I assumed it would be the incremental profit percentage resulting from the trade, but it doesn't seem to be.  For example, the initial balance on this account is shown here, together with subsequent trades.  The first percentage profit is therefore actually around 0.25%, not 0.08% etc...

Oops!  Just realised I added this as a comment to an existing thread that I came across while looking for an answer to my query!  Oh well I suppose it's sort-of relevant.

 
Wayside48:

Can anyone tell me what the "Change" column on the MT5 History tab shows?  I assumed it would be the incremental profit percentage resulting from the trade, but it doesn't seem to be.  For example, the initial balance on this account is shown here, together with subsequent trades.  The first percentage profit is therefore actually around 0.25%, not 0.08% etc...

Oops!  Just realised I added this as a comment to an existing thread that I came across while looking for an answer to my query!  Oh well I suppose it's sort-of relevant.

Nothing to do with the profit. It's the change of the price. It increased by 0.08%.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Nothing to do with the profit. It's the change of the price. It increased by 0.08%.

Ah got it, thanks.

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