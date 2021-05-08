Comment column in History tab of MT5
Can anyone tell me what the "Change" column on the MT5 History tab shows? I assumed it would be the incremental profit percentage resulting from the trade, but it doesn't seem to be. For example, the initial balance on this account is shown here, together with subsequent trades. The first percentage profit is therefore actually around 0.25%, not 0.08% etc...
Oops! Just realised I added this as a comment to an existing thread that I came across while looking for an answer to my query! Oh well I suppose it's sort-of relevant.
Can anyone tell me what the "Change" column on the MT5 History tab shows? I assumed it would be the incremental profit percentage resulting from the trade, but it doesn't seem to be. For example, the initial balance on this account is shown here, together with subsequent trades. The first percentage profit is therefore actually around 0.25%, not 0.08% etc...
Oops! Just realised I added this as a comment to an existing thread that I came across while looking for an answer to my query! Oh well I suppose it's sort-of relevant.
Nothing to do with the profit. It's the change of the price. It increased by 0.08%.
Ah got it, thanks.
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Do anyone know how to show the Comment column in History tab of MT5 ?
Thank you.