Signals ranking system and promotion
Your signal was started to be monitored the day before yesterday (two days ago only) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
But the people can find your signal in Metatrader using search on the top right corner - it means: if someone wants to subscribe so he can do it directky from Metatrader:
Hi,
After many years of experience in trading I have decided to publish my portfolio of strategies as a signal. After filtering down the available signals by different categories I realized that my signal will have no visibility at all to the potential subscribers. It is no way a signal with sustainable and realistic growth will get better visibility than many other signals with very aggressive money management or with insane drawdowns, martingales, grids, no stop loss, etc. The experienced traders know that the final result of putting in place these tools is blowing up your account sooner or later but still there are too many signals out there to make a decision.
Fortunately (or unfortunately in this situation) I am good at trading but not at marketing so I have no idea how to promote my signal. Any ideas or suggestions on how to do it are very welcome.
Many thanks in advance!
some ideas :
- Live video feed of the system with a portion of the signal if possible , on youtube
- Demo signal here , free , it cannot be copied (as they claim) to live accounts but you could have the partial signal there to be safe
- Other signal platforms for the free signal too
- The other signal platforms lead to the youtube video (if they have an issue with directly linking to a competitor) and the youtube video only links to the signal here
- EA that communicates with a server where your partial signal lives . Polished and published for free carrying your brand around . Publish not here but in other forums that allow commercial content . The user must be able to plug and play instantly .
I realized that my signal will have no visibility at all to the potential subscribers.
Do not prejudge. Go for it and do your best. There are guys out there who realize the worth of signals.
Thanks all for you feedback and comments.
Sergey, what you are saying is that even if the strategy has a history of many months, mql5 just considers for ranking and visibility purposes the period since the signal has been published here?
Thanks all for you feedback and comments.
Sergey, what you are saying is that even if the strategy has a history of many months, mql5 just considers for ranking and visibility purposes the period since the signal has been published here?
I do not know about ranking
(the ranking/reliability general formula was published on this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903 )
but about the visibility: new signal = new for monitoring.
Example, this is new signal for monitoring because it was started to be monitored in 19th of May -
- 2018.12.07
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Hi,
After many years of experience in trading I have decided to publish my portfolio of strategies as a signal. After filtering down the available signals by different categories I realized that my signal will have no visibility at all to the potential subscribers. It is no way a signal with sustainable and realistic growth will get better visibility than many other signals with very aggressive money management or with insane drawdowns, martingales, grids, no stop loss, etc. The experienced traders know that the final result of putting in place these tools is blowing up your account sooner or later but still there are too many signals out there to make a decision.
Fortunately (or unfortunately in this situation) I am good at trading but not at marketing so I have no idea how to promote my signal. Any ideas or suggestions on how to do it are very welcome.
Many thanks in advance!