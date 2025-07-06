Problem with Scaling for Laptops with Higher Screen Resolution
Please show some code how did you setup the button sizes and fonts. Did you specify font size in points (negative value 10 times multiple of the logical size) while calling TextSetFont?
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I'm having a problem with my EA when it's used on higher-resolution screens (3K to 4K). The buttons appear extremely small, and the text is either overlapping or getting cut off. Here’s an example:
On the other hand, there’s no issue at all on lower resolutions like 1920x1080 — everything fits perfectly and looks clean. Here’s what it looks like on a standard screen:
I’ve already tried implementing DPI awareness in my code, but unfortunately, it didn’t fix the issue. I'm still getting the same layout problems on high-res displays.
Has anyone dealt with this before or knows a solid fix? I’d really appreciate any help or suggestions!
Thanks in advance!