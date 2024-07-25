MQL VPS failed to upload EA
Read the last steps 15-25 of this guide below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Read the last steps 15-25 of this guide below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
Thanks
One more question, MQL VPS supports only market place EAs right? We cannot upload any of our EAs right?
This is what I can see in the journals.
When I check my terminal on my PC I can see this error
2024.07.25 21:12:27.990 Virtual Hosting : failed to load program (546)
Studio Seven #:
This is what I can see in the journals.
When I check my terminal on my PC I can see this error
2024.07.25 21:12:27.990 Virtual Hosting : failed to load program (546)
Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461520
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Hi,
I have a MQL VPS bought recently. I am using an EA which requires an indicator. When I setup the chart and try to upload it says,
2024.07.25 14:06:44.504 Terminal ' ': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server - Singapore is 2.35
This indicator doesn't require any signal service. It provides signals it self to the EA. When I click migrate button it fails and I can see above in the journal.
I dont use any signal service
How can I upload this to the VPS?