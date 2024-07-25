MQL VPS failed to upload EA

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Hi,

I have a MQL VPS bought recently. I am using an EA which requires an indicator. When I setup the chart and try to upload it says,

2024.07.25 14:06:44.504 Terminal ' ': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server - Singapore is 2.35

This indicator doesn't require any signal service. It provides signals it self to the EA. When I click migrate button it fails and I can see above in the journal.

I dont use any signal service




How can I upload this to the VPS? 

 

Read the last steps 15-25 of this guide below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Read the last steps 15-25 of this guide below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

Thanks

 
One more question,  MQL VPS supports only market place EAs right? We cannot upload any of our EAs right?
 
Studio Seven #:
One more question,  MQL VPS supports only market place EAs right? We cannot upload any of our EAs right?

No, you can use and migrate any other EA, but not one that requires DLL calls.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, you can use and migrate any other EA, but not one that requires DLL calls.

No DLL at all. Just an EA and indicator. I followed all the steps you mentioned but still same. I cannot migrate it and same error.

 

This is what I can see in the journals.



When I check my terminal on my PC I can see this error


2024.07.25 21:12:27.990 Virtual Hosting : failed to load program (546)


 
Studio Seven #:

This is what I can see in the journals.



When I check my terminal on my PC I can see this error


2024.07.25 21:12:27.990 Virtual Hosting : failed to load program (546)


Read this please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461520

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