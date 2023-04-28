Problem With Lots Signal Operation

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I have problems with my lots when copying the operations, I have a 6K account, and it's trading at 0.02 and the provider said is trading 0.1 for every 1k
 

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Yes, I see everything fine. Do you have any idea what it could be?

 
fvequiz #:

Yes, I see everything fine. Do you have any idea what it could be?

If you are using the maximum 95% participation percentage in signals settings, the only other reason that could result in a much lower lot size it would be a much lower leverage in your trading account than that of the signal provider.

Check the terminal or MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals for the copying ratio information that explains how it is calculated.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

If you are using the maximum 95% participation percentage in signals settings, the only other reason that could result in a much lower lot size it would be a much lower leverage in your trading account than that of the signal provider.

Check the terminal or MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals for the copying ratio information that explains how it is calculated.

I have this information, but I do not understand

 
fvequiz #:

I have this information, but I do not understand

The lot size of subscribers are automatically calculated, and it is based on the balance of subscriber and provider on the one sice, and it is based on the leverage of the trading accounts of subscribers and providers on the other size.

You can calculate your possible lot size based on this example (just use your figures):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copying full lots

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40

You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):

Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:

  1. Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
  2. Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
  3. Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
  4. EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700

Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:

  1. Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
    Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
    Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
  2. After considering the leverages:
    Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
    Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
  3. After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
    Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
    Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
  4. Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
    Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
    Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio

Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied: 

- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% -  volume of 1.6 lots

- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% -  volume of 0.07 lots


 
fvequiz #:

I have this information, but I do not understand

You have the 1/5th of the signal provider's leverage, that results in a much lower copying ratio and final lot size of your opened trades.

 
Sergey Golubev #: The lot size of subscribers are automatically calculated, and it is based on the balance of subscriber and provider on the one sice, and it is based on the leverage of the trading accounts of subscribers and providers on the other size.You can calculate your possible lot size based on this example (just use your figures):
Eleni Anna Branou #: You have the 1/5th of the signal provider's leverage, that results in a much lower copying ratio and final lot size of your opened trades.

Thanks so much for the explanation

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