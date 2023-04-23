Brutal range of downloaded data!?
You can simply limit the maximum number of bars on the chart, in the Options (Ctrl-O) ...
Hello guys, just simple question.
Is it possible to reduce range of downloaded data regarded to selected instrument? I need to operate multi-metatrader5 clients (about 20 independent MT5 clients working on one PC machine). I don't need charts (accuracy) under M30 (30 minutes candles) and Metatrader5 downloades ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING so it will represent hundreds and hundreds gigabytes of useless data!!!
I'm totally new user of MT5 and have zero experience with this platform (MT4 is great product for me and I'm very familiar with it).
Thanks!
There's no DDE server functionality: None native DDE engine in MT5?! - MT5 - General - MQL5 programming forum
There's very massive data storage consumption with uselessly deep accuracy!
As a new bee I can't see any value on MT5 so far!
Is it already clear live-cycle support of MT4, when it will be dismantled?
- 2023.02.22
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for sum-up but it's not solution for my data capacity problem.
It would be fine if MT5 could be able to operate via one central data repository and all connected clients could be able to upload instruments from it. Otherwise it will represent to upload about +500GB useless data!
BTW: setting in red rectangle (Czech language mutation of MT5) has none effect :-(
Don't blame something when you are the one using it for something it was not designed to do. MetaTrader was designed for a single trader to use it. It was not designed for you to be trading multiple accounts or for multiple clients.
To trade for multiple "customers" you would need to be using different software which MetaQuotes offers at a price, and not the free retail MetaTrader terminal.
Obviously it will only have effect if no previous data had not been downloaded. Delete the previously downloaded data.
Don't blame something when you are the one using it for something it was not designed to do. MetaTrader was designed for a single trader to use it. It was not designed for you to be trading multiple accounts or for multiple clients.
To trade for multiple "customers" you would need to be using different software which MetaQuotes offers at a price, and not the free retail MetaTrader terminal.
Obviously it will only have effect if no previous data had not been downloaded. Delete the previously downloaded data.
It's not blaming, it's conclusion!
In former product (MT4) there is higher value for customer: working DDE engine for connection to the Excel and none problematic data capacity requirement!
As investor with basic programming skill why I need 30 years data with minute accuracy???? It's problem of product philosophy. Do you build terminal for rocket scientists of for massive crowds from retail traders community?
And why do you assume I'm connected to multiple accounts? I like market overview so I use just one trading account and 9 monitors with lots of markets ( and today unfortunately lot of useless data :-\ )
" Obviously it will only have effect if no previous data had not been downloaded. Delete the previously downloaded data."
Of course. I changed number of columns (everything under 500 cause preset: 1000) I switched-off MT5, deleted specific instrument in \history\, started MT5 and none effect (means download of complete history regardless of 1000). But this setting represents none solution for me so there is no reason for additional research.
- DDE is very, very old and is nowadays replaced by newer solutions like sockets!
- Your problem seems to be very specific: a small (ram, cpu,..) pc shall run a large amount of instances of a financial terminal - what about buying a bigger and better pc?
Do the best for your finances instead of saving at the wrong end?
- DDE is very, very old and is nowadays replaced by newer solutions like sockets!
- Your problem seems to be very specific: a small (ram, cpu,..) pc shall run a large amount of instances of a financial terminal - what about buying a bigger and better pc?
Do the best for your finances instead of saving at the wrong end?
Hello Carl, could you please give me more information about DDE replacement?
I need to get live quotas into Excel.
Thanks.
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Hello guys, just simple question.
Is it possible to reduce range of downloaded data regarded to selected instrument? I need to operate multi-metatrader5 clients (about 20 independent MT5 clients working on one PC machine). I don't need charts (accuracy) under M30 (30 minutes candles) and Metatrader5 downloades ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING so it will represent hundreds and hundreds gigabytes of useless data!!!
I'm totally new user of MT5 and have zero experience with this platform (MT4 is great product for me and I'm very familiar with it).
Thanks!