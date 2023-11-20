M1 history data on mt4
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Downloading data from the History Center on MT4 downloads data from MetaQuotes and not the broker, and possibly the MetaQuotes servers only offer 2 months worth.
To download from the broker, set your "Max bars in history" and the "Max bars in chart" to the maximum, and scroll back as much as possible. However, the broker, will also set limits to how far back they will go.
Your other options are to get the data from a 3rd party, or migrate to MT5 and choose a broker that offers historical data as far back as you require.
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Hello everyone,
i am having a problem with history data on M1 timeframe (every tick) i need last 3 years of M1 candles data for NAS100 index or US TECH 100 index but when i try to download the data from the Tools>History Center it is only giving me data for past few days or maybe 1 to 2 months only but my strategy is based on only M1 and i need to test on the data of more than 2 years so i can be sure that the strategy works properly and i can show the report to my clients about it but i tried to get the data but i failed is there any way i can get the NAS100 data for 1 minute timeframe
what i already tried
i increased the number of candles on history chart and live chart from Tools>Option> charts to 9999999999 and than tried to download the data but it didn't work
i tried to buy data from people who claim that they have the data but they didn't and they were just trying to scam
and i have space in my PC for more data sometime it happens if we don't have free space in our PC then it doesn't download new data but that is not the case here
if there is a way to get the every tick data for NAS100 or USTECH 100 index for 1 minute timeframe please guide me to it i need it really badly