Suggest me Money/Risk Management method
This site has around 20 years of similar questions, and answers, scattered all over the different sections (forum, articles, blogs...). You didn't find anything useful ?
Im expecting latest feedback / suggestion from people who trade daily these days so they can suggest about strategy and psychology.
I recently published an article on which you commented positively on.
Did you not take away any lessons from it, especially the part about same symbol hedging being a total waste of trading costs?
I recently published an article on which you commented positively on.
Did you not take away any lessons from it, especially the part about same symbol hedging being a total waste of trading costs?
Your article is is factual regarding prop firms however I am a retail trader and expecting common answers based on personal experience. I believe hedging is more complex than what i studied so far so i am seeking more info on it.
I agree.
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I dont have any problem in technical analysis on 1minute chart but i trade with big size stop loss, which has following problem
1. Sometime it takes hours and waste my time as price just hovers between my stop loss and entry area
2. As per screenshot, If i place stop loss above the 1st arrow's candle high then price comes back and hit my SL and then continue the trend so despite my levels being accurate, I lose opportunity of making money
Now i want to trade with small size Stoploss just a little bit above or below the candlestick where i enter but price comes to hunt stop loss
If I shift my SL a little bit more far away then it mess up risk reward
so please suggest me any hedging method or money management method which can be suitable to solve these problems
I am thinking to open a opposite position but need to know when to open, based on breakout or based on high break? and when to close this hedge position in condition as suggested on screenshot