MQL5 Cloud Network - Doesn't use available agents

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Hello, so I am running a backtest of a strategy and using the MQL5 Cloud network, however, it doesn't use all of the agents available. It only uses like 3 out of thousands... It would be so much faster if it used more agents. How can I make it use more..? Here is a screenshot:



 
VaMark95:

Hello, so I am running a backtest of a strategy and using the MQL5 Cloud network, however, it doesn't use all of the agents available. It only uses like 3 out of thousands... It would be so much faster if it used more agents. How can I make it use more..? Here is a screenshot:



Disable ALL the local cores when using the CLOUD.

Because they slows down the whole thing, since the cloud has to wait for those 2 local processors to terminate its tasks, before proceed to the next phase..

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