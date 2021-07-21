MQL5 Cloud Network - Doesn't use available agents
VaMark95:
Hello, so I am running a backtest of a strategy and using the MQL5 Cloud network, however, it doesn't use all of the agents available. It only uses like 3 out of thousands... It would be so much faster if it used more agents. How can I make it use more..? Here is a screenshot:
Disable ALL the local cores when using the CLOUD.
Because they slows down the whole thing, since the cloud has to wait for those 2 local processors to terminate its tasks, before proceed to the next phase..
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, so I am running a backtest of a strategy and using the MQL5 Cloud network, however, it doesn't use all of the agents available. It only uses like 3 out of thousands... It would be so much faster if it used more agents. How can I make it use more..? Here is a screenshot: