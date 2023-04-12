EA Installation Error message
If it is not "error 403" message in Metatrader journal so you can use the following procedure (I am using it all the time when I am installing new Metatrader instance for example):
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The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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trying to think of a solution, I will rephase my question. The EA I purchased a while back was the old version. Since then, the EA has been upgraded and the title slightly changed, hence the reason why I can not see on my purchase section. The question asked, how can one install a hidden product directly using the terminal?
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trying to think of a solution, I will rephase my question. The EA I purchased a while back was the old version. Since then, the EA has been upgraded and the title slightly changed, hence the reason why I can not see on my purchase section. The question asked, how can one install a hidden product directly using the terminal?
I think - you can do it on the same way as I described on the post above (it is about how install already deleted product directly from Metatrader).
Because all the products purchased should be in Purchased tab (MT4) or in Mt Purchases (MT5).
If the product is listed in your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/birds_eye/market
with activations available so the product can be installed directly from Metatrader - irrespective off - the product was hideen/deleted from the Market or not.
If you do not see the purchased product in Purchased tab (MT4) or in Mt Purchases (MT5) so use the procedure on my post above.
If you have error 403 in Metatrader journal during installation so it is the other story (which was described on separated thread).
- www.mql5.com
If it is not "error 403" message in Metatrader journal so you can use the following procedure (I am using it all the time when I am installing new Metatrader instance for example):
Thanks. I did not get the above error code. I tried the procedure suggested and it did not work. I think my query is related to the installation of a hidden application. How can one go about this directly from the terminal or market.
Thanks. I did not get the above error code. I tried the procedure suggested and it did not work. I think my query is related to the installation of a hidden application. How can one go about this directly from the terminal or market.
Hidden product ... is it deleted from the Market, or you do not see this product in Purchased tab (MT4) or in My Purchases (MT5)?
The procedure above works for me all the time (with VPS and with new computer as well) - I am using this procedure all the time.
Because I bought some products many years ago and still have activations, and when I am installing new MT5 instance so I am using this procedure
to see this product in My Purchases and to install it (the product was deleted from the Market long time ago but I can still install it on Metatrader):
Hidden product ... is it deleted from the Market, or you do not see this product in Purchased tab (MT4) or in My Purchases (MT5)?
The procedure above works for me all the time (with VPS and with new computer as well) - I am using this procedure all the time.
Because I bought some products many years ago and still have activations, and when I am installing new MT5 instance so I am using this procedure
to see this product in My Purchases and to install it (the product was deleted from the Market long time ago but I can still install it on Metatrader):
Hi, I can see the product in my purchase tab of MT5. Its strange, for all other purchases, I have no problem reinstalling them. For this particular product, its just not there.
Hi, I can see the product in my purchase tab of MT5. Its strange, for all other purchases, I have no problem reinstalling them. For this particular product, its just not there.
It is in Metatrader journal this error message "Not available" ? is this message appeared when you press Install buttom in purchased tab?
For one EA, a message was returned stating "Not available"
- 2023.04.12
- www.mql5.com
It is in Metatrader journal this error message "Not available" ? is this message appeared when you press Install buttom in purchased tab?
"failed download product ... [500]" in Metatrader journal (means: error 500) so
it may be related to the product itself.
Besides, if you get messsage as "installation is failed" with
"failed download product ... [500]" in Metatrader journal (means: error 500) so
it may be related to the product itself.
Hi, in the Meta Trader 5 version I have, does not have a purchase tab. I can only see this tab if I log into my Meta Trader profile via the internet browser. I checked the journal and expert tabs and could not find a log of failed installation.
Hi, in the Meta Trader 5 version I have, does not have a purchase tab. I can only see this tab if I log into my Meta Trader profile via the internet browser. I checked the journal and expert tabs and could not find a log of failed installation.
There is no Purchase tab in MT5, you will find your Purchases under the Market folder in the Navigator window.
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Hi All,
Has somebody come across an error when trying to re install an EA or indicator purchased from the MT5 market. I recently changed my VPS and had to reinstall my EAs and indicators. For most of the EA's and indicators, the process was straight forward installation from the terminal. For one EA, a message was returned stating "Not available". I still have 8 of 11 activations. I will be grateful if you can share your solution or work around.
Thanks, in advance.