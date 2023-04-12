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Hi, in the Meta Trader 5 version I have, does not have a purchase tab. I can only see this tab if I log into my Meta Trader profile via the internet browser. I checked the journal and expert tabs and could not find a log of failed installation.
When I fill Community tab in Metatrader 5 with my forum login and forum password so
I have the following in Navigator for MT5 build 3677 -
When I fill Community tab in Metatrader 5 with my forum login and forum password so
I have the following in Navigator for MT5 build 3677 -
Thank you all. Query resolved. Happy Trading.