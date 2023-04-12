EA Installation Error message - page 2

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Birds_eye #:

Hi, in the Meta Trader 5 version I have, does not have a purchase tab.  I can only see this tab if I log into my Meta Trader profile via the internet browser.  I checked the journal and expert tabs and could not find a log of failed installation.

When I fill Community tab in Metatrader 5 with my forum login and forum password so
I have the following in Navigator for MT5 build 3677 - 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

When I fill Community tab in Metatrader 5 with my forum login and forum password so
I have the following in Navigator for MT5 build 3677 - 

Thank you all.  Query resolved.  Happy Trading. 

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