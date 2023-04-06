unable to read indicator values through buffer
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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“Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
When asking about code
Be precise and informative about your problem
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
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Your posted EX4 requires DLL imports. I'm not going to even run that.
Hi I need an indicator that is able to detect major and minor Swing highs and lows, I found a perfect one but they didn't set the buffer values right so It is not possible to read any values and I would like to be able to read the values to build an EA, anyone has a similar indicator that ouputs the values of the highs and lows?
Indicators that detect swing high and lows do not fill the buffers as you expect. Please check how zigzag indicator works in terms of buffers.
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Hi I need an indicator that is able to detect major and minor Swing highs and lows, I found a perfect one but they didn't set the buffer values right so It is not possible to read any values and I would like to be able to read the values to build an EA, anyone has a similar indicator that ouputs the values of the highs and lows?