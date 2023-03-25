Genetic Backtesting Feature
10K is an initial estimate. The complete total may be much more or much less depending on your parameters/EA.
10K is an initial estimate. The complete total may be much more or much less depending on your parameters/EA.
I have read, that it is somewhat impossible, to choose how many results are produced in the given genetic backtest, at most they will be limited to 10,000 from my experience. Some mention somewhere of it being built into the EA or something, if it does feature such things.
If I am running a genetic backtest when I have 4,500,000+ combinations, I would probably start off by running 7-9 consecutive genetic backtests, which requires me to be around waiting 10-20 minutes on average, just to click start repeatingly.
Thus, if there were another drop-down box in the "settings" tab in "strategy tester", where the user could specify how many times to run the genetic test, ie, drop-down box with options, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 times genetic backtest.
This would allow the user, to somewhat choose how many results are produced, while. to focus upon other activities, while waiting for the full sequence of genetic tests to complete, resulting in less stressed from the process of having to produce multiple genetic tests.
I have read, that it is somewhat impossible, to choose how many results are produced in the given genetic backtest, at most they will be limited to 10,000 from my experience. Some mention somewhere of it being built into the EA or something, if it does feature such things.
If I am running a genetic backtest when I have 4,500,000+ combinations, I would probably start off by running 7-9 consecutive genetic backtests, which requires me to be around waiting 10-20 minutes on average, just to click start repeatingly.
Thus, if there were another drop-down box in the "settings" tab in "strategy tester", where the user could specify how many times to run the genetic test, ie, drop-down box with options, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 times genetic backtest.
This would allow the user, to somewhat choose how many results are produced, while. to focus upon other activities, while waiting for the full sequence of genetic tests to complete, resulting in less stressed from the process of having to produce multiple genetic tests.
The mt5 is not limited at all actually , i've hit 300k + passes once. Its a beautiful algorithm under the hood and it will keep searching for as long as it keeps finding.
From what i understand with my limited experience it tries to hit the global max as early as possible and then leashes in its mutation rate .
Be cautious though because with genetic algorithms it may ,literally, find "exactly" what you are looking for instructed it to find.
You're going to love the custom max mode as it allows you to design a custom reward system for it .
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/286
You can also have it "train" -(find the weights really not train) a small neural net
- www.mql5.com
#include <fxsaber\MultiTester\MTTester.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132 input int inTesterAmount = 5; void OnStart() { int i = 0; while (!IsStopped() && (i < inTesterAmount)) if (MTTESTER::IsReady() && MTTESTER::ClickStart()) Alert("Tester " + (string)++i + "/" + (string)inTesterAmount); }
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I have read, that it is somewhat impossible, to choose how many results are produced in the given genetic backtest, at most they will be limited to 10,000 from my experience. Some mention somewhere of it being built into the EA or something, if it does feature such things.
If I am running a genetic backtest when I have 4,500,000+ combinations, I would probably start off by running 7-9 consecutive genetic backtests, which requires me to be around waiting 10-20 minutes on average, just to click start repeatingly.
Thus, if there were another drop-down box in the "settings" tab in "strategy tester", where the user could specify how many times to run the genetic test, ie, drop-down box with options, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 times genetic backtest.
This would allow the user, to somewhat choose how many results are produced, while. to focus upon other activities, while waiting for the full sequence of genetic tests to complete, resulting in less stressed from the process of having to produce multiple genetic tests.