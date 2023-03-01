Use the tester to optimize net weights
Well it seems it's doable but in 11 hours maybe back prop could have achieved more . ☕️
a schematic of what was going on in the signal process :
The tester was tasked with optimizing the gray weights not the blue nodes
Edit : Final image , looks like a cheesecake
Files:
nnShotInDarkGenWeights.csv 5794 kb
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In theory , and i'm no expert in anything , if i build a neural network , the basic feed forward mechanism only , and i let the genetic algorithm of mt5
work on the weights without any backpropagation i'm still "optimizing" the net right ? I mean , i'm trying to guess the weights , but i'm still optimizing .
(prerequisites being custom signal structures and trade structures and custom criterion , and limitations being small sample (the chart the tester is running on only) and the 10500 something passes)
EDIT : stupid idea , lol
i'll attach the set file when it shows signs of life ... 😂