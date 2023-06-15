My market page doesn't display anything. and can not install Ea purchased

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No market display
 

It may be because of the following reason:

  • you are using old build of MT4 (if yes so update your Metatrader);
  • you are on old version of Windows;
  • you do not have Internet Explorer installed on your computer;
  • your broker blocked the Market in Metatrader;
  • it may be more reasons.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It may be because of the following reason:

  • คุณกําลังใช้ MT4 แบบเก่า (ถ้าใช่ให้อัปเดต Metatrader ของคุณ);
  • คุณใช้ Windows เวอร์ชันเก่า
  • คุณไม่ได้ติดตั้ง Internet Explorer บนคอมพิวเตอร์ของคุณ
  • โบรกเกอร์ของคุณบล็อกตลาดใน Metatrader;
  • มันอาจจะมีเหตุผลมากขึ้น

-I'm sure I'm using the latest version because I just downloaded and installed it.

-I am using windows 11 and just updated.

-i use microsoft edge Can it be substituted?

-I inquired to the broker and was told it was not related to the broker.

 
Khundome Jinrat #:

-I'm sure I'm using the latest version because I just downloaded and installed it.

-I am using windows 11 and just updated.

-i use microsoft edge Can it be substituted?

-I inquired to the broker and was told it was not related to the broker.

Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
If it is (get header failed [12150]) error with MT4 so it was already fixed - do the following:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150]) blank pages in markets

Alexey Petrov, 2023.03.13 13:07

The bug has been fixed. Restart your terminal and check the Market.

If your Market is still empty, do the following:

  1. Close your MetaTrader 4 terminal
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete mql4.market.en.dat
  4. Open MetaTrader 4 terminal
  5. Go to Market tab and wait 5-10 seconds until the new database is downloaded

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
If it is (get header failed [12150]) error with MT4 so it was already fixed - do the following:


I tried it and it's still the same.I tried it and it's still the same.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
If it is (get header failed [12150]) error with MT4 so it was already fixed - do the following:


Now I can solve it, thank you very much.

[Deleted]  
Khundome Jinrat #: Now I can solve it, thank you very much.

You were requested to show the Journal log to see what error is shown. Please show your Journal log ...


 

I wonder why the service desk is so nonresponsive even beyond the stipulated hours given to respond to a customer's complaint 😡. Something needs to be done to the customer support as they seem not to be up to the task anymore. I can't imagine having an issue for over 3 months and they cannot provide a resolution but chose to close my ticket prematurely.


I have been getting this error message since January each time i tried to download or install any indicator on MQL5 into my mt4 platform


 
Khundome Jinrat #:

Now I can solve it, thank you very much.

How did you solve it ?

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Which error number do you have in Metatrader journal?
If it is (get header failed [12150]) error with MT4 so it was already fixed - do the following:


I was getting error [403] since 3 months ago. Now that I followed your advice see the new error message (send request failed [12002]) I'm getting on the journal 


 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

I was getting error [403] since 3 months ago. Now that I followed your advice see the new error message (send request failed [12002]) I'm getting on the journal 


Are you using some external VPS?
read this post about this "send request failed [12002]" error.

Unable to subscribe to a signal
Unable to subscribe to a signal
  • 2023.02.17
  • www.mql5.com
Can someone help me? I need to subscribe to signal but I could not do it through my FxPro MT4 platform...
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