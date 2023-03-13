Only Demo in Market, is it possible?
The Market rules prohibit any kind of limitations on Market products even if they free.
- www.mql5.com
If it is for "research and education" upload it to the CodeBase section where, in addition to being able to share the code so that anyone who wants to can continue improving it and tweaking what they don't like, they can also choose whether to use it on a demo or real account.
I don't think it's a good idea to "flood" the Market with products coded by beginners or just for "research and education".
And I confirm what our friend Fernando said earlier. Such a limitation is forbidden in any product on the Market. Please, before venturing into some things first read the rules of that section. On the left of each section you will find the rules.
Obrigado, @Fernando Carreiro. I removed the limitation but still can't get past the automatic verification. The EA checks the account funds and amounts before making a trade. It includes "Awesome" in its name because of its relation to the indicator; but this cannot be it as other published EAs have this word. I removed the link to my blog, in case this was the problem. In testing I get no errors.
I do not check the number of pending orders because the EA does not place pending orders. Same with TP and SL, the EA does not use them and I do not check what is not necessary to check.
Now I am adding the check for the number of total lots for each symbol. If this is not it I am going into a deadlock.
If it failed verification, it is not because of the name or the description. It is because the code does not meed the quality requirements for a market product — The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
However, I suggest to you take note of was stated by @Miguel Angel Vico Alba in his post. It makes no sense to publish it as a Market product if it is for "research and education". That is nonsensical.
Instead you should publish it in the CodeBase and/or as a public Shared Project so that others can participate. That is much better suited for research and educational purposes than the Market.
Thank you, @Miguel Angel Vico Alba. Yes, I read what you propose to read. Thank you for not failing to mention it. I will also consider the suggestion you give me, regarding sharing the code.
But I want to clarify something, also to @Fernando Carreiro, because maybe I have not explained myself very well: By saying that it is for research and education I mean that this is the utility of the EA for the user. I do not see wrong to provide useful tools to those who want to improve their education. And it is not about training programmers, but those who are interested in technical analysis. In this case the program generates combinations of the various strategies of the Awesome Oscillator indicator, allowing combinations with each other. The user can explore the possibilities of the indicator by generating examples of the combination of these strategies.
As both of you recommend me to publish the code I think I did not explain myself well. My intention is to give away or sell the program to users interested in investigating the Awesome Oscillator and learn from the examples that my EA generates.
Thanks to both of you.
Then you will have to fix the bugs and improve the quality of your code if you want it to be accepted as a Market product, be it for free or not.
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I want to publish in Market an Expert Adviser that I designed for research and education. Its objective is to understand in practice the different strategies of the Awesome Oscillator indicator.
I don't want it to work on real accounts because I consider this a bad idea and I don't want some distracted person to get hurt by my software. So I put a limitation: The program shuts down if you try to use it on a real account. I expected that there would be no problem because I am publishing it for free; but when uploading the file it does not pass the automatic verification.
My question to the forum, since it is my first publication in Market: Is there a way to do what I want? Or should I publish it without that limitation, just with a warning?