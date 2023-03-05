Let's discuss video "EMA-Heiken Ashi | This is The Trading Strategy The Top 5% Use"
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Strategy Tester Report
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FIBOGroup-MT5 Server (Build 3550)
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Settings
|Expert:
|EA_HA_EMA
|Symbol:
|XAUUSD
|Period:
|H1 (2020.03.01 - 2023.03.05)
|Inputs:
|magic_number=1234
|risk_percentage=1.0
|Company:
|FIBO Group, Ltd.
|Currency:
|USD
|Initial Deposit:
|100 000.00
|Leverage:
|1:100
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Results
|History Quality:
|55%
|Bars:
|17735
|Ticks:
|2407806
|Symbols:
|1
|Total Net Profit:
|4 925.88
|Balance Drawdown Absolute:
|1 269.87
|Equity Drawdown Absolute:
|1 594.32
|Gross Profit:
|102 689.03
|Balance Drawdown Maximal:
|20 371.09 (16.26%)
|Equity Drawdown Maximal:
|21 429.03 (16.96%)
|Gross Loss:
|-97 763.15
|Balance Drawdown Relative:
|16.26% (20 371.09)
|Equity Drawdown Relative:
|16.96% (21 429.03)
|Profit Factor:
|1.05
|Expected Payoff:
|16.15
|Margin Level:
|1095.46%
|Recovery Factor:
|0.23
|Sharpe Ratio:
|0.39
|Z-Score:
|1.33 (81.65%)
|AHPR:
|1.0002 (0.02%)
|LR Correlation:
|0.52
|OnTester result:
|0
|GHPR:
|1.0002 (0.02%)
|LR Standard Error:
|5 656.25
|Total Trades:
|305
|Short Trades (won %):
|134 (35.82%)
|Long Trades (won %):
|171 (34.50%)
|Total Deals:
|610
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|107 (35.08%)
|Loss Trades (% of total):
|198 (64.92%)
|Largest profit trade:
|6 894.62
|Largest loss trade:
|-1 266.00
|Average profit trade:
|959.71
|Average loss trade:
|-493.75
|Maximum consecutive wins ($):
|5 (3 055.46)
|Maximum consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-5 349.80)
|Maximal consecutive profit (count):
|7 213.44 (2)
|Maximal consecutive loss (count):
|-5 349.80 (10)
|Average consecutive wins:
|1
|Average consecutive losses:
|3
input int magic_number=1234; //magic number input double risk_percentage = 1; //Risk per trade % double Ask,Bid; #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES HTF=PERIOD_H4; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES LTF=PERIOD_H1; int htf_handle=0; int ltf_handle=0; int OnInit() { htf_handle=iCustom(_Symbol, HTF, "HAEMA"); ltf_handle=iCustom(_Symbol, LTF, "HAEMA"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } datetime timer=NULL; void OnTick() { if(timer==NULL){} else if(timer==iTime(_Symbol, LTF, 0)) return; timer=iTime(_Symbol, LTF, 0); ///////////////////////////////////////////////////// if(BuyCount()>0 && OHA_LTF(1)==HHA_LTF(1)) CloseAll(); if(SellCount()>0 && OHA_LTF(1)==LHA_LTF(1)) CloseAll(); bool buy_condition=true; buy_condition &= (BuyCount()==0); buy_condition &= (OHA_HTF(1)==LHA_HTF(1)); buy_condition &= (OHA_HTF(1)<CHA_HTF(1)); buy_condition &= (EMA10_HTF(1)>EMA30_HTF(1)); buy_condition &= (OHA_LTF(1)==LHA_LTF(1)); buy_condition &= (OHA_LTF(1)<CHA_LTF(1)); buy_condition &= (EMA10_LTF(1)>EMA30_LTF(1)); if(buy_condition) Buy(); bool sell_condition=true; sell_condition &= (SellCount()==0); sell_condition &= (OHA_HTF(1)==HHA_HTF(1)); sell_condition &= (OHA_HTF(1)>CHA_HTF(1)); sell_condition &= (EMA10_HTF(1)<EMA30_HTF(1)); sell_condition &= (OHA_LTF(1)==HHA_LTF(1)); sell_condition &= (OHA_LTF(1)>CHA_LTF(1)); sell_condition &= (EMA10_LTF(1)<EMA30_LTF(1)); if(sell_condition) Sell(); } double OHA_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 0, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double HHA_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 1, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double LHA_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 2, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double CHA_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 3, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double OHA_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 0, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double HHA_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 1, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double LHA_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 2, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double CHA_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 3, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double EMA10_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 5, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double EMA30_HTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(htf_handle, 6, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double EMA10_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 5, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } double EMA30_LTF(int i) { double array[]; ArraySetAsSeries(array, true); CopyBuffer(ltf_handle, 6, i, 1, array); return array[0]; } void CloseAll() { for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++) { PositionSelectByTicket(PositionGetTicket(i)); if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_number) { trade.PositionClose(PositionGetTicket(i), -1); i--; } } } void Buy() { Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK); double sl=iLow(_Symbol, LTF, iLowest(_Symbol, LTF, MODE_LOW, 10, 0)); double points = (Ask-sl)/_Point; double lot = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)*risk_percentage*0.01/(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)*points); double vol_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); lot=int(lot / vol_step)*vol_step; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); if(!trade.Buy(lot, _Symbol, Ask, sl, 0, "")) { Alert("Error executing order: " + (string)GetLastError()); //ExpertRemove(); } } void Sell() { Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID); double sl=iHigh(_Symbol, LTF, iHighest(_Symbol, LTF, MODE_HIGH, 10, 0)); double points = (sl-Bid)/_Point; double lot = AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)*risk_percentage*0.01/(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)*points); double vol_step=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); lot=int(lot / vol_step)*vol_step; trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); if(!trade.Sell(lot, _Symbol, Bid, sl, 0, "")) { Alert("Error executing order: " + (string)GetLastError()); //ExpertRemove(); } } int BuyCount() { int buy=0; for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++) { PositionSelectByTicket(PositionGetTicket(i)); if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_number) buy++; } return buy; } int SellCount() { int sell=0; for(int i=0;i<PositionsTotal();i++) { PositionSelectByTicket(PositionGetTicket(i)); if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC) == magic_number) sell++; } return sell; }
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Heiken-Ashi candlesticks are great because they smooth the price action.
As a result, much of the noise shown in traditional Japanese Candlesticks is eliminated with Heikin Ashi charting, and it helps make the trade entry and exit decision simpler.