How to minimize the time between the subscriber and signal provider
That is difficult to resolve, because it is a balancing act, trying to find, not only the best latency for the signal provision, but also the best latency with your own trade server.
That is why, many times it is suggested that you use the same broker, account type, and trade server as the signal provider, so as to minimise this issue.
Hi team,
I am wondering how to minimize the time of copying trading between your signal provider and your platform? Even renting a VPS will not minimize this time. any idea please
thanks in advance
You could minimize the copying time of your signal trades, by increasing the deviation/slippage setting in your signals settings, but that may result in worse copying prices.
If you use the default 0.5 deviation/slippage setting, the signal trades are not copied to your account, if your broker price is more than 0.5 pips away from the signal's opening price.
That is difficult to resolve, because it is a balancing act, trying to find, not only the best latency for the signal provision, but also the best latency with your own trade server.
That is why, many times it is suggested that you use the same broker, account type, and trade server as the signal provider, so as to minimise this issue.
Thank you Fernando,
but Why can I know the server location of my provider? do you have any idea?
Thanks again
You could minimize the copying time of your signal trades, by increasing the deviation/slippage setting in your signals settings, but that may result in worse copying prices.
If you use the default 0.5 deviation/slippage setting, the signal trades are not copied to your account, if your broker price is more than 0.5 pips away from the signal's opening price.
Thanks Eleni
yes that will not fix the issue
Can Also guys help me in this issue
The mapping between my signal provider and trading server doesn't work, I have symbols that include double dots and he has plain symbols
I thought that should work normally because MQ are checking the first six letters and if they match then the mapping should work fine.
Thanks
Can Also guys help me in this issue
The mapping between my signal provider and trading server doesn't work, I have symbols that include double dots and he has plain symbols
I thought that should work normally because MQ are checking the first six letters and if they match then the mapping should work fine.
Thanks
You should look for a more compatible broker setup, without these double dots.
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Hi team,
I am wondering how to minimize the time of copying trading between your signal provider and your platform? Even renting a VPS will not minimize this time. any idea please
thanks in advance