I cannot display both the high and low daily lines

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Hi
I cannot display both the high and low daily lines with the next code
Please help
Thanks

void Dayly_High_Low_Lines()
  {
   double Low_price=iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0);
   ObjectCreate(0,Symbol(),OBJ_HLINE,0,0,Low_price);
   ObjectSet(Symbol(),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed);        // changing the color of the lower line
   ObjectSet(Symbol(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);             // now the lower line will be dashed

 
   
   double High_price=iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0);
   ObjectCreate(0,Symbol(),OBJ_HLINE,0,0,High_price);
   ObjectSet(Symbol(),OBJPROP_COLOR,clrGreen);     // changing the color of the Higher line
   ObjectSet(Symbol(),OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);            // now the Higher line will be dashed
   
 
    Alert("The Daily Low  price is: " + DoubleToStr(Low_price, Digits));
    Alert("The Daily High price is: " + DoubleToStr(High_price, Digits));
 }

[Deleted]  

Please edit your post (don't create a new post) and replace your code properly (with "</>" or Alt-S), or attach the original file directly with the "+ Attach file" button below the text box.

NB! Very important! DO NOT create a new post. EDIT your original post.

[Deleted]  
dionusos: I cannot display both the high and low daily lines with the next code

You are giving the same "name" to both objects, using the symbol name as the name of the objects.

Please use distinct names for each object (and not just the symbol name) — Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / ObjectCreate

 
"Hello, I apologize for my mistake.
From next time, I will be more careful.
Thank you very much for the explanation.
Finally, I was able to fix the index code."
[Deleted]  
dionusos # Thank you very much for the explanation. Finally, I was able to fix the index code.
You are welcome!
 
dionusos #:
"Hello, I apologize for my mistake.
From next time, I will be more careful.
Thank you very much for the explanation.
Finally, I was able to fix the index code."

You still haven't edited your original post to insert your code with the </> tool.

  
void DeMarker()
  {
   double DeMarker_Value =iDeMarker(_Symbol,_Period,14,0);
   string DeMarker_Value_String = DoubleToStr(DeMarker_Value, 2);
   Alert("The DeMarker Indicator Value is: " + DeMarker_Value_String);
  }
 

Hi,

I would like to create a dashboard with 28 rows and 14 columns using classes. However, I am having trouble with the 12th and 13th columns as they are not displaying correctly on the chart (please refer to the attached photo). I would greatly appreciate your help in resolving this issue.

Thank you.

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
CAppDialog RsiAppDialog;
CPanel OurPanelArray[14][28];
int panelWidth=20,panelHeight=20;
int AppDialogTop=10,AppDialogLeft=30,AppDialogWidth=300,AppDialogHeight=600;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   RsiAppDialog.Create(0,"RsiAppDialog",0,AppDialogLeft,AppDialogTop,AppDialogLeft+AppDialogWidth,AppDialogTop+AppDialogHeight);
   CreatePanels();
//   RsiAppDialog.Add("OurPanel");
   RsiAppDialog.Run();
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom Indicator De-Initialization                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   RsiAppDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
   RsiAppDialog.OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Function to create panels                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreatePanels()
  {
   int left=0;
   int right=left+panelWidth;
   int top =0;
   int bottom =top+panelHeight;

   for(int i=0; i<14; i++)
     {
      for(int j=0; j<28; j++)
        {
         OurPanelArray[i][j].Create(0,string(i)+string(j),0,left,top,right,bottom);
         OurPanelArray[i][j].ColorBackground(clrGray);
         OurPanelArray[i][j].ColorBorder(clrBlack);
         RsiAppDialog.Add(OurPanelArray[i][j]);
         top+=panelHeight;
         bottom+=panelHeight;
        }
      top=0;
      bottom=top+panelHeight;
      left+=panelWidth;
      right=left+panelWidth;

     }
  }
 
You can debug the code as follows: You set break points inside the nested for loops which create the little squares. Then click "debug with historical data".

Now that you can go through the whole construction step by step, you can right click on variables like panelwidth and panelheight to put them under observation. Then watch them how they change values during the whole process.

Also take the create function's return value into a boolean variable and observe that to see if the creation was true or false.
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