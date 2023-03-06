Columns are not displaying correctly on the chart
Any help pls?
Hi Allain,
Thank you very much for your help. It turned out to be so simple after all.
I just had to transform the "string" to "DoubletoStr" and the result was wonderful (see photo attached).
Once again, I would like to express my gratitude for your assistance.
dionusos #: I just had to transform the "string" to "DoubletoStr" a
Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. What solved what?
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
When You Ask.
Follow up with a brief note on the solution.
|You could have also changed
|
string(i)+string(j)
|to
|
string(i)+"_"+string(j)
"Don't do that. Someone searching might find this thread and still be clueless. What solved what? "
Thank you for your reply, William.
However, in order to eliminate the warning message "implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string'", it would be wrong to use the function, "IntegerToString()" at the next line?
Thank you for your reply, William.
However, in order to eliminate the warning message "implicit conversion from 'number' to 'string'", it would be wrong to use the function, "IntegerToString()" at the next line?
OurPanelArray[i][j].Create(0,IntegerToString(i)+" "+ IntegerToString(j),0,left,top,right,bottom);
Columns are not displaying correctly on the chart
- 2023.03.03
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I would like to create a dashboard with 28 rows and 14 columns using classes...
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Hi,
I would like to create a dashboard with 28 rows and 14 columns using classes. However, I am having trouble with the 12th and 13th columns as they are not displaying correctly on the chart (please refer to the attached photo). I would greatly appreciate your help in resolving this issue.
Thank you.