How to make a table in MQL5
I want to create a dashboard indicator in MQL5.
could you please help me how can I make a table in MQL5?
I want to make a table with 2 columns and 6 rows . Just tell me how can I
start to make such indicator? If you give me a sample code, I'll
appreciate you.
From what I have read in one of your a previous posts of the MQL4 forum, I have to state the obvious:
Before worrying about displaying a table, how about first learning the basics of coding an Indicator in MQL and also reading the documentation, such as on Graphical Chart Objects. If you do that first, you will be able to answer your query.
When one bakes a cake, one does NOT start by applying the frosting. First one learns how to mix the ingredients in the correct quantities and the correct order, and then it stills needs to be baked at the right temperature and for a certain amount of time.
From what I have read in one of your a previous posts of the MQL4 forum, I have to state the obvious:
Before worrying about displaying a table, how about first learning the basics of coding an Indicator in MQL and also reading the documentation, such as on Graphical Chart Objects. If you do that first, you will be able to answer your query.
When one bakes a cake, one does NOT start by applying the frosting. First one learns how to mix the ingredients in the correct quantities and the correct order, and then it stills needs to be baked at the right temperature and for a certain amount of time.
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I want to create a dashboard indicator in MQL5.
could you please help me how can I make a table in MQL5?
I want to make a table with 2 columns and 6 rows . Just tell me how can I start to make such indicator? If you give me a sample code, I'll appreciate you.