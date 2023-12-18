SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS vs SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT - page 7
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SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS vs SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT
amrali, 2023.02.24 07:49
If your account is in USD, you can calculate the "future" tick values for USDCAD or USDJPY like this:
Or better use OrderCalcProfit() which already implements the above feature
I think it is enough for this thread. I do not have much to add.
I have no idea why Fernando, Alain and Amrali are struggling to get exact values from the code they use to calculate profits for open positions. Of course sometimes you can only know the current profit and the conversion might be different when you close the position, like if I trade EURCAD on a USD account, but for anything else, I don't know why their values don't match. I hope their brokers aren't ripping them off on the backend of their trades!
Maybe some of you only get approximate values from your code because your brokers convert your profits differently than mine, but the methods I use like OrderCalcProfit, POSITION_PROFIT or manual conversion using tick values all give me matching results on live trades.
So if you aren't getting the same results, you may as well give up because it's probably not your fault.
Who said I am struggling?
I have no such issue!
Are we even talking about the same thing?
EDIT: I will repeat myself. It is only an approximation, because it is IMPOSSIBLE to know the future tick value at closing time, except when the account currency is the same as the quote currency.
Also, given that the volume has less resolution than the price (volume usually only has 2 digits), the approximation is more than enough to get the exact volume to be correct even if the tick value deviates a bit.
So, I will say again, you are making a mountain out of a molehill.
Who said I am struggling?
I have no such issue!
Are we even talking about the same thing?
EDIT: I will repeat myself. It is only an approximation, because it is IMPOSSIBLE to know the future tick value at closing time, except when the account currency is the same as the quote currency.
Also, given that the volume has less resolution than the price (volume usually only has 2 digits), the approximation is more than enough to get the exact volume to be correct even if the tick value deviates a bit.
So, I will say again, you are making a mountain out of a molehill.
When your account currency is the base currency and the quote currency is different, if you know the closing price, you can calculate the future tick value and get an exact value. If you don't know this and trade multiple lots like me, this will be an issue when calculating your position size. It's been said multiple times in this thread so I don't know why this is still up for debate. While you say that I'm wasting my time, you haven't provided a single example to support your claim when I have made efforts to provide multiple examples to prove this and shared them openly in this thread. You have a lot of experience and I'm sure you have tought me many things since I started coding and posting questions on this forum, but this time, you are wrong.
When your account currency is the base currency and the quote currency is different, if you know the closing price, you can calculate the future tick value and get an exact value. If you don't know this and trade multiple lots like me, this will be an issue when calculating your position size. It's been said multiple times in this thread so I don't know why this is still up for debate. While you say that I'm wasting my time, you haven't provided a single example to support your claim when I have made efforts to provide multiple examples to prove this and shared them openly in this thread. You have a lot of experience and I'm sure you have tought me many things since I started coding and posting questions in this forum. But this time, you are wrong.
Yes, I was incorrect! I should have written that when the account currency is either the base or the quote currency, you can know the future tick value.
I have not provided any examples, because I am not claiming anything at all. For me the current known methods are enough. All I have stated is that ...
That said, I find that there is no need to delve deeper down the rabbit hole (except for academic purposes), because the current method is more than good enough to guarantee that a strategy's success is not in any way negatively affected by the approximation.
So, unless you are studying this for academic purposes, I would urge you to focus on the other aspects of your EA and strategy and not get hung up on this. Just use the OrderCalcProfit and OrderCalcMargin and move on.
As a well know trader's saying goes ... Do you want to be right or do you want to make money?
That is in essence what I have been trying to convey, that your energy and focus should be on other aspects of EAs and strategies, instead of this one. That is all.
Yes, I was incorrect! I should have written that when the account currency is either the base or the quote currency, you can know the future tick value.
I have not provided any examples, because I am not claiming anything at all. For me the current known methods are enough. All I have stated is ...
That said, I find that there is no need to delve deeper down the rabbit hole (except for academic purposes), because the current method is more than good enough to guarantee that a strategy's success is not in any way negatively affected by the approximation.
So, unless you are studding this for academic purposes, I would urge you to focus on the other aspects of your EA and strategy and not get hung up on this. Just use the OrderCalcProfit and OrderCalcMargin and move on.
As a well know trader's saying goes ... Do you want to be right or do you want to make money?
That is in essence what I have been trying to convey, that your energy and focus should be on other aspects of EAs and strategies, instead of this one. That is all.
Ok, as long as the information you provide is correct, everything is good. Thank you for making the correction. I agree with you that the impact of this change will be minimal, you are 100% correct, but this correction could be important for someone who wants to remove imperfections from their position size calculation when they trade multiple lots. For example, with a typical FX position, for me, this change can mean a difference of 0.01 in my lot size and if I double the account size, it can now easily change my lot size by 0.03 lots. This isn't going to make a significant difference on one single trade, but if I compound this difference over hundreds of trades, it starts to have a real impact that I would prefer avoiding. I'm glad we understand each other a bit better now because I have great respect for your knowledge and experience. Thank you for your input.
I don't agree with that statement based mostly on empirical deduction and not so much on mathematical analysis, so I could be wrong.
My reasoning is as follows—volume (lots) usually has lower precision than price. This is not always the case but it is for many of the symbols.
So as an example. let use assume a volume step of 0.01 lots and a tick size of 0.00001 (there is a 3 digit difference in precision). With 0.01 lots and a stop-loss of 1000 ticks, the risk is 10 tick-lot.
So, for a rounding tolerance of +0.005/-0.005 lots, this means that the tick-value can deviate between -33% and 100% of its current value and still yield the exact some volume for the risk calculation (these are just quick off the head calculations, assuming a tick value close to the tick size).
Obviously for a 3 digit symbol like USDJPY, then the tolerated deviation is much tighter, but the example above just serves as a quick example to show that the tolerance is quite high.
Again, I am not going to go down this rabbit hole, so feel free to dig in and fully analyse the math for yourself of these tolerances if you wish.
Again, I am not going to go down this rabbit hole, so feel free to dig in and fully analyse the math for yourself of these tolerances if you wish.
I think the math checks out, as long as you're trading multiple lots. For example, if you start with a quote of 1.30000 and your stop loss is at -0.5% (-0,00650), then the tick value for the loss would be multiplied by 1.005 (1.30000 / 1.29350). So if you trade 2 lots, 2 / 1.005 = 1.99 lots. You are right, this is a very small difference. But I prefer making the adjustment.
Here is a more concrete calculation with exact calculations instead of my "off the head" ones:
EDIT: This is why I believed the discussion was fruitless, because wanting to get so much precision, just to have it slashed by rounding it to the volume precision, seemed to me only valuable academically, but not in practice.
However, what may be fruitless to me, may be of great importance to others, so maybe I should have explained this early on instead of now.
I have no idea why Fernando, Alain and Amrali are struggling to get exact values from the code they use to calculate profits for open positions. Of course sometimes you can only know the current profit and the conversion might be different when you close the position, like if I trade EURCAD on a USD account, but for anything else, I don't know why their values don't match. I hope their brokers aren't ripping them off on the backend of their trades!
Maybe some of you only get approximate values from your code because your brokers convert your profits differently than mine, but the methods I use like OrderCalcProfit, POSITION_PROFIT or manual conversion using tick values all give me matching results on live trades.
So if you aren't getting the same results, you may as well give up because it's probably not your fault.
Did you try it on a live market, a symbols which are not using the account currency ? It's very hard to have exact values because MT5 is by nature asynchronous, it can happens and it effectively happens that the needed quote (or tickvalue) is changed between the time your get POSITION_PROFIT and the time you calculate the profit. Anyway, it doesn't really matter.
Your correction doesn't make sense on an open position.
For a BUY, Bid = current price (close_price). For a SELL, Ask = current price (close_price). Your correction do nothing. It only makes sense when the close price is the future closure price.
Additionally you need to use POSITION_TYPE_BUY and POSITION_TYPE_SELL, and not ORDER_TYPE_BUY/ORDER_TYPE_SELL. By chance these enum values are the same, so it has no impact, but it's a logical bug nonetheless.