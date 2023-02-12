Can EA stats be faked?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.07 14:40
Be it by fake agents, brokers, signals, or EAs, there is one weapon to beat them all — knowledge! Your knowledge is the key to prevent you from being scammed.
Invest and take time to improve your knowledge, to gain experience and improve your skills. Learn to do things for yourself and not to rely on others so much. You don’t have to be a master or even be very good at it, but the more you know and understand, the easier it will be for you to detect when something is not what it seems to be.
Learn how brokers work and how they are licensed and regulated. Learn about the different markets, trading conditions, types of accounts, leverage, and when you don’t understand something, ask first about it and get answers from different sources. Don’t just blindly accept things.
Learn to trade manually, even if you intend to use signals or EAs. You don’t have to be very good at it, but you need to understand all the different concepts of how orders are placed, how they are triggered, how to manage them, how to calculate and manage your risk, and all those pesky little details required to trade manually. Only then can you better evaluate the signals you wish to follow or the EAs you wish to use.
If you are going to hire someone to code your EA for you, then take some time to understand how coding works and some basic knowledge about it. Again, you don’t have to be good at it, but the more you understand, the easier it will be for you to communicate with the developer and provide valid, realistic requirement specifications and to understand how much work is involved as well as its value and how much to budget.
Also, learn to use the Strategy Tester properly and how to interpret the results. The better you understand it, and the more you use it, the easier it will be for you to evaluate the results from EAs you are considering.
So, in conclusion, don’t be a greedy idiot quick to jump onto anything “shiny”. Instead, be wise. Take your time. Invest in your knowledge and skills. Choose carefully.
Yes Sir. I agree with you. I can trade. But these numbers looks insane. I cant test it by myself now, because I was banned from download page, because I asked admin how to become pro member ( its necessary for donwload privileges ).
So I thought to ask all of you here if its can be true and is it worht to try bypass resctrictions :)
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Trade 22 shows a ~75% drawdown. Could you handle more than one loss in a row?
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There are many ways to create that result, like create a thousand demo accounts, run the EA with different parameters. Most will be loosers, one will be a winner for a short time. Only show that one.
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Trade 22 shows a ~75% drawdown. Could you handle more than one loss in a row?
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There are many ways to create that result, like create a thousand demo accounts, run the EA with different parameters. Most will be loosers, one will be a winner for a short time. Only show that one.
Thank You! :)
Hello guys. I found <Deleted> EA. But it looks to good to be true. Can EA stats be faked? I'm adding screenshot which was left on EA's page.
Tested on a real account and made 600 G and selling on mql for few dollars...
Ask yourself what type of person you are.
Tested on a real account and made 600 G and selling on mql for few dollars...
Ask yourself what type of person you are.
What type of persom am I? Im normal person, asked simple question. What type of person you are? As I see you cant read
What type of persom am I? Im normal person, asked simple question. What type of person you are? As I see you cant read
I think you've missed his point.
If I understood him correctly,
His point is exactly why I am extremely skeptical of the profitability of any of the EAs you see being sold (at least those with too-good-to-be-true profits).
The EA you've provided shows that the author had turn 250$ to 652,604$ in 6 months.
2 questions-
1) If the author can turn 250$ to more than half a million USD in just 6 months, why should he sell this EA for whatever amount he's asking?
He's already have a money making machine, and doesn't need to sell you this EA, because he can make so much more in just a few months.
2) One may claim that by selling the EA, it is their way of 'giving back' to the community.
So why sell it?
If you can make so much money out of it, and you want to give back, why not share it for free?
Most (if not all) of the authors just show fake/demo/unreliable results because their way of making money is not by using their EA, but by selling it to other people.
Just to get give you some figures-
from 250$ to 652,604$ is roughly 260,000% profit.
That means that if he could get the same profit percentage for another 6 months, he'll have roughly 1.75 BILLION USD.
Another 6 months (given that you keep the 260,000% profit) and you'll have roughly 4.4 TRILLION USD.
Now, you tell me-
Does it sounds realistic that someone is selling an EA that turns 250$ to roughly 4,400,000,000,000$ in 1.5 years,
And if it does sound realistic,
Does it sounds realistic that he is only asking the amount that he's asking for this EA?
I think you've missed his point.
If I understood him correctly,
His point is exactly why I am extremely skeptical of the profitability of any of the EAs you see being sold (at least those with too-good-to-be-true profits).
The EA you've provided shows that the author had turn 250$ to 652,604$ in 6 months.
2 questions-
1) If the author can turn 250$ to more than half a million USD in just 6 months, why should he sell this EA for whatever amount he's asking?
He's already have a money making machine, and doesn't need to sell you this EA, because he can make so much more in just a few months.
2) One may claim that by selling the EA, it is their way of 'giving back' to the community.
So why sell it?
If you can make so much money out of it, and you want to give back, why not share it for free?
Most (if not all) of the authors just show fake/demo/unreliable results because their way of making money is not by using their EA, but by selling it to other people.
Just to get give you some figures-
from 250$ to 652,604$ is roughly 260,000% profit.
That means that if he could get the same profit percentage for another 6 months, he'll have roughly 1.75 BILLION USD.
Another 6 months (given that you keep the 260,000% profit) and you'll have roughly 4.4 TRILLION USD.
Now, you tell me-
Does it sounds realistic that someone is selling an EA that turns 250$ to roughly 4,400,000,000,000$ in 1.5 years,
And if it does sound realistic,
Does it sounds realistic that he is only asking the amount of asking for this EA?
Oh, If I misunderstood I must to apologize. But I thought He says that I'm a seller :D, English is not my strong ability :D. And yeah, you are right :) I'm new in EA trading
Oh, If I misunderstood I must to apologize. But I thought He says that I'm a seller :D, English is not my strong ability :D. And yeah, you are right :) I'm new in EA trading
He may have been a bit 'harsh' in the way he'd said it,
But please understand that we are all on the same side here.
I can only speak for myself, but I do believe that most here are tired of scammers selling fake dreams to other just to make a quick bucks on their expense.
Hello guys. I found <Deleted> EA. But it looks to good to be true. Can EA stats be faked? I'm adding screenshot which was left on EA's page.
if stats could be true, the author of EA will have wealth like Warren Buffet and do you think Warren buffer will share his secret ?
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