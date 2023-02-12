Can I use automation for sending friend request? - page 2
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Sure, just because a lot of people do it, you want to do it too. That's a very strong justification
Sorry Mate. Totally understood 🙂
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Thank you
I am not talking about MQ, I am talking about what I will do if I was in charge.
Why would you accept a friendship with someone you never heard about ?
He asked though , that means there's capacity for it and instead of firing it up , he considered . Why would you penalize that ?
Man you'd have sent me in orbit if you saw the absurdity i shared 😅 . (the top half)
What if someone adds a user as a friend the moment they upload their profile photo without that user having appeared anywhere publicly , is that ethical ? 😊
Both. What's the point to add someone as "a friend" without interaction if not to spam him ?
What do you mean by spam? News feed or private messages?
For me, adding as a friend means subscribing to the news (when I add).
For those who like to spam the news feed with their products, there is a wonderful button:
When I'm too lazy to work, I go to the news feed and see that another freelancer closes more orders in a week than I do in a couple of months. This helps me a little😄
He asked though , that means there's capacity for it and instead of firing it up , he considered . Why would you penalize that ?
Man you'd have sent me in orbit if you saw the absurdity i shared 😅 . (the top half)
What if someone adds a user as a friend the moment they upload their profile photo without that user having appeared anywhere publicly , is that ethical ? 😊
What do you mean by spam? News feed or private messages?
For me, adding as a friend means subscribing to the news (when I add).
For those who like to spam the news feed with their products, there is a wonderful button:
When I'm too lazy to work, I go to the news feed and see that another freelancer closes more orders in a week than I do in a couple of months. This helps me a little😄
Depends of the photo
lol
What do you mean by spam? News feed or private messages?
For me, adding as a friend means subscribing to the news (when I add).
For those who like to spam the news feed with their products, there is a wonderful button:
When I'm too lazy to work, I go to the news feed and see that another freelancer closes more orders in a week than I do in a couple of months. This helps me a little😄
nice