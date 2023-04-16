Can a channel be reported for spam ?
a. It is because of the follwing settings in profile:
Settings - Privacy -
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b. If you selected "All" in the settings above (same with me for example) so you can unsubscribe in case someone subscribed you, or
we can make a report - select any message of the channel and click "Complain") ... but please note that we/moderators are not moderating the channels on the way as we are moderating the forum for example so it may be mostly for admins -
I think - the best way is to unsubscribe ...
a. It is because of the follwing settings in profile:
Settings - Privacy -
----------------
b. If you selected "All" in the settings above (same with me for example) so you can unsubscribe in case someone subscribed you, or
we can make a report - select any message of the channel and click "Complain") ... but please note that we/moderators are not moderating the channels on the way as we are moderating the forum for example so it may be mostly for admins -
I think - the best way is to unsubscribe ...
Thanks , i'll do that
Ahh , i'll block texting too if i set it to no-one .
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someone added me to a channel as a subscriber :
a.how is that possible ? (i understand a group add , as an invite , okay ,but a channel ?,someone can add me to follow their pos indicator news around ??)
b.how do i report it for spam ? i cannot see a choice
Thank you