simple array use not working
Hello try this : (its a script) The addition was the resizing of the 2 arrays and moving the index increase before the passing of data
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| array45b.mq4 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #property strict string name ; input int FontSize=10; input int numConditions = 0 ; input color color1 =clrYellow; int x = 77 ; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- string type = "SYMBOLS THAT MEET CONDITIONS" ; name=StringConcatenate(type); // top label ObjectCreate("hey",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSet("hey",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("hey",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSet("hey",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,12); ObjectSetText("hey",name,13,"",clrWhite); //--- for making the chrt background black ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID,0); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND,clrBlack); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND,clrWhite); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_BID,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK,clrNONE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MODE,CHART_LINE); ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC,0); int label_count = 0; int conditions_array[]; string symbol_array[]; int symbol_index = 0; for(int i = 0; i < SymbolsTotal(true); i++) { string symbol_name = SymbolName(i, True); int conditions_met = 0; // Condition 1: MA5 crosses over MA8 double ma5 = iMA(symbol_name, 0, 5, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); double ma8 = iMA(symbol_name, 0, 8, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); if(ma5 > ma8) { conditions_met++; } // Condition 2: Stochastics signal line crosses over 50 level double stoch = iStochastic(symbol_name,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,STO_LOWHIGH,MODE_SIGNAL,1); if(stoch > 50) { conditions_met++; } // Condition 3: RSI crosses over 80 level double rsi = iRSI(symbol_name, 0, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1); if(rsi > 80) { conditions_met++; } // Store the conditions met count and symbol name if at least one condition is met if(conditions_met >= 1) { symbol_index++; ArrayResize(conditions_array,symbol_index,0); ArrayResize(symbol_array,symbol_index,0); conditions_array[symbol_index-1] = conditions_met; symbol_array[symbol_index-1] = symbol_name; } } // Sort the symbols based on conditions met count for(int i = 0; i < symbol_index ; i++) { for(int j = i + 1; j < symbol_index; j++) { if(conditions_array[i] < conditions_array[j]) { int temp = conditions_array[i]; conditions_array[i] = conditions_array[j]; conditions_array[j] = temp; string temp_string = symbol_array[i]; symbol_array[i] = symbol_array[j]; symbol_array[j] = temp_string; } } } // Create labels for the sorted symbols for(int i = 0; i < symbol_index; i++) { string objn = "lbl_Period_" + IntegerToString(label_count); ObjectCreate(ChartID(), objn, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); string txt = symbol_array[i] + " (" + IntegerToString(conditions_array[i]) + ")"; int h = 2 * FontSize; int y = 58 + label_count * h; ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, FontSize); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_COLOR, color1); ObjectSetString(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_TEXT, txt); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 10 * FontSize); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objn, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, 0); label_count++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello try this : (its a script) The addition was the resizing of the 2 arrays and moving the index increase before the passing of data
Hi Lorentzos THANK YOU so much for having a look into this .
I ran it as script it does not work , it only produces symbols that have met 2 conditions only . I have attched the pic below. Some mistake somehwere ?
Thanks again
Hi Lorentzos THANK YOU so much for having a look into this .
I ran it as script it does not work , it only produces symbols that have met 2 conditions only . I have attched the pic below. Some mistake somehwere ?
Thanks again
Yeah similarly on my terminal .
Were you perhaps
- using it as an EA
- having the arrays predefined
- not resetting the array
so each check found an additional condition met and added it ? while it is very rare ?
I tried a modification which demands for the broker to deliver the indicator values and it returns 2 at most . Unless is something else i've not noticed .
- deral5: I have a function
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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string symbol_name = SymbolName(i, True); double ma5 = iMA(symbol_name, 0, 5, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
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int conditions_array[]; string symbol_array[]; int symbol_index = 0; ⋮ if(conditions_met >= 1) { conditions_array[symbol_index] = conditions_met; symbol_array[symbol_index] = symbol_name; symbol_index++;
Your arrays have no size. Array exceeded.
You would know that if you had used strict. Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging, but you must understand the differences.
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You should stop using the old event handlers (init, start, deinit) and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers (OnInit, OnTick/OnCalculate, OnDeinit).
Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
-
Your arrays have no size. Array exceeded.
You would know that if you had used strict. Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging, but you must understand the differences.
-
You should stop using the old event handlers (init, start, deinit) and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers (OnInit, OnTick/OnCalculate, OnDeinit).
Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)
I did a version like this too but it was not getting more than 2 conditions met with all indicators . I think the OPs conditions are rare . I might be wrong of course .
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
-
Your arrays have no size. Array exceeded.
You would know that if you had used strict. Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging, but you must understand the differences.
-
You should stop using the old event handlers (init, start, deinit) and IndicatorCounted() and start using new event handlers (OnInit, OnTick/OnCalculate, OnDeinit).
Event Handling Functions - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly - MQL4 programming forum #9-14 & #19 (2016)
Thanks again .
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Hi I cannot figure out why the array is not working .
I have a function
so it is a simple one which displays all the symbols from marketwatch nd how many conditions they have met inside () next to them like in the picture . The symbols can be filtered by minimum number of conditions met.
I wanted to modfy the code so the symbols with most condition appear at the top and in descending order . Used array as below , but it does not work. There are no compiler errors and no symbols displayed at all . What is the mistake . Is there a more easier and simpler way to achieve this ? Thank you All
I have attached mq4 files , a working file array 23 and nor working file array 45