Need help adding an alert to this Indicator
ysewellam: wanted to create an pop up alert to this indicator please when Aqua or Orange circle appears.
|You know which buffers (aqua or orange)
|
#property indicator_color3 clrAqua #property indicator_color4 clrOrange
|You know which array corresponds
|
SetIndexBuffer(2,ZigzagLawnBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ZigzagPeakBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
|Add your Alert when those arrays get set.
|
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I'm not good in coding and wanted to create an pop up alert to this indicator please when Aqua or Orange circle appears. Any help will be greatly appreciated.