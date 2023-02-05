Need help adding an alert to this Indicator

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Hello, 

I'm not good in coding and wanted to create an pop up alert to this indicator please when Aqua or Orange circle appears. Any help will be greatly appreciated.



 
ysewellam: wanted to create an pop up alert to this indicator please when Aqua or Orange circle appears.
You know which buffers (aqua or orange)
 
#property indicator_color3  clrAqua
#property indicator_color4  clrOrange
You know which array corresponds
 
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ZigzagLawnBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ZigzagPeakBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
Add your Alert when those arrays get set.

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
          No free help (2017)
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